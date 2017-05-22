South Africa: Butterworth SAPS Seek Missing Person

While South African President Jacob Zuma is doing all in his power to ensure his pick -- his ex-wife Nkosazana… Read more »

Butterworth Police is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of a missing person. It is alleged that a 19-year-old girl by the name of Nandipa Mtuzula left her home at Ngobozi Village, Butterworth. She was on her way to Cunningham Senior Secondary School. Unfortunately she never arrived at school. Anyone with information about the missing girl can contact Butterworth Police on 047 401 1100 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.