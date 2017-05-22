19 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Time Has Come for Years of Inaction Around Funding of Political Parties to Turn to Action

analysis By Judith February

The toxic impact of money on politics has many shades and manifestations. To untangle this web will take some doing. It will mean a collective appreciation of the depth of the problem of money in politics and also the creativity to forge a regulatory regime which is suited to our context and which will take care of the worst excesses there are.

"We are late, but better late than never," said ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu.

This came as Mthembu announced that he would "soon" be tabling a motion for the establishment of a multi-party ad hoc committee to develop legislation for increased public funding of political parties and the regulation of private funding to political parties.

This has come like a bolt out of the blue although the ANC resolved to tackle the thorny issue of money and politics at both its Polokwane and Mangaung conferences. The issue has a long and vexed history.

South Africa has no legislation regulating private donations to political parties. Private individuals and companies are able to donate as much in secret as they wish leaving the door wide open for corruption and the buying of influence. In a country already divided by high...

