South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Mitchells Plain With an Unlicensed Firearm

In line with our Back to Basics approach to create a safe and secure environment for the community members attached to the Mitchells Plain police, were busy with an operation to curb liquor crimes when their attention was drawn to a suspicious person. He became aware of the police attention and made an attempt to flee. In the process he was seen throwing a firearm into someone's yard in Renoster Street Eastridge. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and the unlicensed firearm, a Taurus 9mm with eight rounds of ammunition were retrieved and confiscated. The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

