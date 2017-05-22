Tanzania: Mwambani Port Prospects Bright

Beijing — The Forum on China-Africa Corporation (FOCAC) has expressed interest in providing funds for construction of Mwambani port in Tanga region, towards improving the country's maritime transportation, enhancing economic growth and creating jobs.

The hint was dropped in Beijing last week, as one of the by-products of a meeting between the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, and members of a panel that manages FOCAC funds.

He told the 'Daily News': "They want to know the government's plans on the project. We are currently encouraging the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system in executing such major investments... but they are ready to finance construction of the port."

The minister pointed out that the government was determined to push the port project through, for the benefit of Tanzanians and people elsewhere in Africa.

He explained, furthermore, that, the envisaged Tanzania-China flights by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, will smoothen transportation to the Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai, as well European countries.

The minister said plans for buying another aircraft, which is included in the next national budget, would boost tourist inflow tremendously.

"The government is keen to ensure that within five years, the national flag carrier, ATCL, is revived to specifically promote the tourism industry and business growth, because we believe that if you invest in the aviation sector, other sectors will grow as well," he said.

He stressed, however, that simultaneous with buying new planes must be expansions and improvements of the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, as well as Mbeya and Mwanza airports.

Prof Mbarawa explained further that other major airport-related works related to Dodoma, Shinyanga, Sumbawanga, Iringa, Musoma and Songea.