If you have fallen in love with a woman and later realized that she is older than you, in fact, you must celebrate because there are some good reasons marrying an older woman.

This is the verdict of renowned Adom FM end-time preacher, Rev. Gabriel Ansah who is also the chancellor of Nasem University.

He indicated that, though it seems to be unconventional, you can still carry on with the idea because there are certain advantages of marrying an older woman.

Some of the advantages Rev. Ansah explained includes less fighting over trivial issues which he says can make the man live longer.

He indicated that older women are experienced, patient, loving and caring and less demanding as compared to the younger ladies.

"They say small small girls, big big trouble but the old women won't give you any headache," he added.

Rev. Gabriel Ansah said the most exciting part is that an older woman will not feign pregnancy to hold a man hostage in the relationship.

"A cougar won't bother you with unnecessary female trivialities. She won't get mad at you for forgetting your anniversary or sending her birthday wishes at 9am instead of midnight. She understands that as a man you need time alone consequently giving you space."

"Older women are assertive and display high levels of maturity. She knows exactly what she wants and goes after it," he stated.

"If you want to move forward in this life, go with old men and women physically, spiritually, sexually," he stressed.