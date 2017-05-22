19 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID to Investigate Death of Mpumalanga Boy Killed During Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a 16-year-old Mpumalanga boy was shot on Friday.

The boy was shot and killed during a protest in Standerton, Mpumalanga, police spokesperson Leonard Hlati told News24.

It was not clear who shot the boy. Another boy was injured during the incident, Hlati said.

He said the incident happened when community members marched to the police station.

Hlati said the case has since been handed to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.

"They wanted to handover a memorandum for alleged corruption at the municipal offices. They wanted immediate arrests," he said.

He declined to give more details on the alleged corruption in the municipality.

He said during the march, residents went on the rampage and closed roads.

"There were allegations that the police were firing rubber bullets and live rounds - there were also other allegations that protesters were also firing at them, but we don't know what really happened," Hlati said.

He said eight people were arrested for public violence.

"The situation was still tense in the area," Hlati said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Why Dlamini-Zuma Is Unlikely to Be South Africa's Next President

While South African President Jacob Zuma is doing all in his power to ensure his pick -- his ex-wife Nkosazana… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.