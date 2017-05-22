South Africa: Polokwane SAPS Seek Missing Person

press release

The police in Polokwane are looking for 23-year-old Mahlatse Magdaline Sebopa who is also from Polokwane.

Mahlatse, a student at Seshego FET College, was last seen on the 14 March 2017. It is reported that she was from the said college when she went missing. The matter was reported to the police by her aunt on the same day she disappeared and all efforts in trying to locate her have thus far been in vain.

On the day of her disappearance, she was wearing blue jeans, cream coloured top and black shoes. Anybody with information is requested to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.