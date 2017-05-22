Sumbawanga — Straddling four riparian regions, Lake Rukwa is now officially designated an environmentally sensitive area on account of serious degradation from unsustainable human activities.

Coordinator for the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), Southern Highlands Zone, Mr Godlove Mwasonjo , revealed this at the launch of Shared Resources, Joint Solutions (SJRS) held over the weekend here.

The SRJS is a partnership initiative between the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Netherland ( IUCN NL) and World Wildlife Fund, Netherlands (WWF NL) under the "Dialogue and Dissent Programme of the Dutch Government.

The NGO, Kaengesa Environmental Conservation Society (KAESO), based in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa region is the local SJRS lead partner briefed to coordinate and implement the initiative at landscape level while the Lawyers Environmental Action Team (LEAT) will be facilitating the policy harmonization outcomes at the national level.

The SRJS Initiative was launched by the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Vice-President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Eng. Ngosi Mwihava, who stood in for the minister, Mr January Makamba.

It will funded by IUCN LN at the 'seed' budget of 2.5bn/- and will be implemented in Katavi and Rukwa regions - to run until 2018.

Mr Mwasonjo told the gathering that Mr Makamba had declared the area "environmentally sensitive" following what he describes as "colossal environmental degradation caused by detrimental human activities - all witnessed when he visited Lake Rukwa in October last year.

The minister lays the blame on unsustainable farming systems, tree felling and the presence of huge numbers of livestock. Straddling four regions: Rukwa, Katavi, Tabora and Songwe, Lake Rukwa is an 'enclosed' water body in the valley of southwestern Tanzania.

The alkaline Lake Rukwa lies midway between Lake Tanganyika and Lake Nyasa at an elevation of about 800 metres (2,600 ft), in a parallel branch of the Rift Valley system. Almost half of the lake lies within the Uwanda Game Reserve.

The lake has seen large fluctuations in its size over the years, due to varying inflow of streams. It's currently about 180km (110 miles) long and averages about 32km (20 miles) wide, making it about 5,760 sq km (2,220 sq mi) in size.

In 1929, it was only about 48km (30 mi) long; by 1939 it was about 128km (80 mi) long and 40km (25 mi) wide. The lake may at times have been even higher and linked Lake Tanganyika with Lake Malawi; ancient shorelines suggest a final date of overflow into Tanganyika of 33,000BP.

In 2016, an estimated 1.53 billion cubic metres (54.2 billion standard cubic feet) volume of helium gas was discovered in Lake Rukwa worth $3.5 billion. Mr Mwasonjo says the declaration of Lake Rukwa as an 'environmentally sensitive area' was in keeping with the Environment Act of 2004 cap 51 and 52.

"Since the Lake Rukwa has been officially declared environmental sensitive area the next official procedure will be to gazette it so that its boundaries are identified and mapped," he says, but falls short of specifics.

On his part, Kaeso Executive Director, Mr Ozem Chapita says the lake was in danger of "extinction" due to massive environmental ruin that had since led to the disappearing of several species of fish.