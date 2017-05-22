Ghana: Many Ladies Want to Sleep With My Husband

Photo: Ghana Star

Mercy Asiedu

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu has revealed how a number of ladies are craving to sleep with my husband, Nana Agyemang Badu, Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

Despite the competition around her husband, the actress said, she is not bothered and has no objection to her "romantic" husband having affair with other ladies because it is easy for ladies to fall for his looks and kind heart.

"This ring I'm wearing is not going to be taken off. I don't care about who he goes out with. He can decide to sleep with all the women in the world but I'll never leave him. I will keep this ring forever," she noted in an interview on The Delay Show.

She added, "I have decided to go blind and deaf in this marriage. I won't watch and listen to what people are saying or doing. I'll only pray to God to keep my marriage safe."

However, she is optimistic the bond between them will make their marriage last forever and no other lady can handle her man better than she does.

"We have fallen so much in love that nothing can separate us. Our love is unconditional. He loves everything about me and pleased with whatever I do. I have never met his type of man before," she explained.