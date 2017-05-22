Tanzania: Birdi Wins to Bridge Gap With Miller

RANDEEP Birdi grabbed his first 25 points of season after a dramatic victory in Stado Mzizima Rally in Bagamoyo yesterday.

Driving Mitsubishi Evo 7, Birdi who was navigated by Zubeir Peredina, had to use extra driving skills to beat his closest challengers; Gerald Miller, Sameer Nahdi Shanto and Dharam Pandya, who were flying menacingly close behind.

His yesterday's victory that gave him 43 total points intensified his chase for the national driving championship and bridged the gap with title race leaders, Gerald Miller and Peter Fox with 68 points.

Arusha-based Miller added 18 points yesterday after finishing second while third position went to the fast improving Sameer Nahdi Shanto from Morogoro.

But, it was not a lucky day for Dharam Pandya who finished fourth overall in Mitsubi shi Evo 9. Pandya who was the fastest driver in the event, was forced to clinch the fourth position after he was slapped a 10-minute penalty for early booking.

"It hurts to lose that much, though everyone saw me as the fastest of all," said Pandya who was navigated by Awadh Bafadhil in Mitsubishi Evo 9.

Eight cars managed to finish the two-day rally out of 15 cars that attended a flag off at Southern Sun Hotel in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Fifth overall was Davis Mosha and his navigator, Aron John in Subaru Impreza N12. Shanto and Mosha were the best drivers from Subaru team in the event dominated by Mitsubishi Evos.

Eighth positioned, Issack Taylor also earned the event's sole lady, Monica Lyimo her first 6 points. Seventh position went to a debutant Ashur Barbosa from Tanga who finished behind Nadim Khan, the sixth-placed driver.