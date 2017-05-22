Zambia Top Group C After Unfancied Iran Defeat Costa Rica

Unfancied Iran have defeated Costa Rica 1-0 to maintain Zambia's top at the summit of Group C.

Zambia were 2-1 victors against Portugal in the first match of the group played at Jeju World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

The Iranians stunned match favourites Costa Rica when Mohammad Mehdi Mehdikhani scored nine minutes from time to claim the three points and join Zambia as joint group leaders.

Zambia and Iran will battle it out on Wednesday with the winner of that second round group match qualifying to the pre-quarterfinal stage.

The African champions made a flying start at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 with a hard fought win over the highly rated two time champions Portugal.

Donning their new Mafro strip for the first time, Zambia sparked to life in the second half to score two goals that ensured that they collected maximum points in Group C.

Edward Chilufya pounced on a powerful Enock Mwepu rebound in the 50th minute to open the scores.

Spartak Moscow striker Fashion Sakala called on his predatory instincts to round up the Portugal backline marshalled by skipper Ruben Dias to rifle home a delightful shot that took the tally to 2-0.

Portugal got their consolation through Helder late in added time after Zambia starved them off for most of the match.

The junior Chipolopolo had suffered a setback when top rated striker Patson Daka was withdrawn due to injury and replaced with Emmanuel Banda.

The two sides played a cagey first half with chances too few and far between as the two sides went for the break tied 0-all.

Beston Chambeshi's side waited until the 21st minute to have sight of goal with Conlyde Luchanga connecting with a move that had Enock Mwepu and Daka building up.

Top two teams from each group will automatically qualify to the round of 16 while there will be places for three third best placed sides.

Chambeshi was delighted his lads started strong at the tournament that Zambia is returning to after 10 years.

ZAMBIAN TEAM:

Mangani Banda (1), Shemmy Mayembe (13), Prosper Chiluya (3), Moses Nyondo (2), Solomon Sakala (5), Boyd Musonda (21), Enock Mwepu (11), Edward Chilufya (14), Patson Daka (20 withdrawn for Emmanuel Banda (12), Fashion Sakala (10), Conlyde Luchanga (withdrawn for Musonda Siame 7)