Tanzania: Buoyant Azania Train At Liverpool Academy

Tanzania's Azania football team coach Matty Murphy has said his players are in high spirit and are looking forward for to lift the Standard Chartered Trophy at Anfield Stadium.

Azania team are in the UK to take part in the global Standard Chartered Road to Anfield championship. The coach said that their priority is to clinch the trophy despite the long journey from Dar es Salaam.

He strongly believes that winning their first game against Botswana will help boost their confidence and eventually go all the way to seal the glory.

"I know it is not going to be easy but we have to concentrate and focus on group stage matches in order to qualify for knock out stage matches," said Murphy who joined the team at Liverpool Academy training for the final.

There are eight teams grouped into two groups whereas group A consist the host United Kingdom, India, Nigeria and South Korea. Tanzanian side Azania featured in group B will face stiff competition from Botswana, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Azania is the first club from Tanzania to take part in the finals of the tournament in Liverpool since its inception, after beating Uganda's Coca-cola and Kenya's Capital FM to win the East African Standard Chartered Road to Anfield Trophy at JMK Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking ahead of their Anfield bow, Azania team captain Shabaka Hamisi oozed confidence over their chances in the tournament. "There is nothing to fear we are ready for the new final challenge" said Hamisi.