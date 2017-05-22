21 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Regional Workshop On Role of National Institutions in Monitoring Elections Started

Khartoum — The Regional Workshop of the Role of National Institutions in Monitoring the Elections started Sunday at Rotana Hotel.

The workshop was organized by the National Commission for Human Rights in collaboration with the Arab Network for National Institutions on Human Rights and the Regional Center of the United Nations Program (UNDP).

The workshop was attended and addressed by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi.

International experts in elections are participating in the workshop by presenting working papers on behalf of the Arab League, the European Union and Carter Center.

SUNA learned that the workshop will be concluded on Tuesday by issuing Khartoum Declaration.

