21 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trumping Zuma (And Trump) - History Provides a Backdrop for the Battle to Bring Two Presidents Down

Thinking about the increasingly fraught political times in both the US and South Africa, J. BROOKS SPECTOR reaches back to 18th-century political philosopher Edmund Burke to understand the role of the legislator in these difficult times.

We are now watching the sad and dangerous circumstances of the United States and South Africa, as both societies wrestle with the spectre of chief executives who have gone seriously off their respective plots. But, beyond the behaviour of two often-out-of-control, rogue presidents, we must also look to the behaviour and responsibilities of the two nations' respective national legislatures to find the way forward.

In South Africa, the political system is roiled by a debate over the possibility of a no-confidence vote on the right of an incumbent president to remain in office. This is a president who stands accused of having been both captain and willing accomplice for a massive, and ongoing, campaign of public looting and "state capture" that has thoroughly warped the nation's political life.

And, now, of course, a key part of the debate has increasingly become whether such a no-confidence vote should be public and open, or whether it should take place in the National Assembly, but only...

