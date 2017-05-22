It is a pity that Mzee Boniface Byanyima is dead now. It seems like he has died a bitter man.

Before he died, he chose to say some untruths about me and about my work in the early 1990s to resolve a bitter conflict between the privileged ranchers and downtrodden landless cattle keepers they called squatters in South West Uganda and parts of Nyabushozi, Kabula, Lwemiyaga, Sembabule, Kiboga, Buruli and Kiryandongo (1991-1993).

Unfortunately, in the article published in The Observer after he has died (See: Mzee Byanyima: Gen Museveni cannot be removed by elections, The Observer, Friday, May 19), I can see he has not told the whole truth.

He unfairly built his bitterness on the lies he seems to have believed about himself and his close relatives and brother, Mzee Katureebe, whom we assisted to receive justice that the manipulative elite had used to dispossess ordinary citizens of their inheritance and livelihoods. On this, God will be a better judge. May God rest his soul in eternal peace.

DOCUMENTS

But in the course of my work in the Ranch Restructuring Board (RRB), we uncovered a lot of documents and spoke with people from the privileged and less privileged segments of our society and came across a lot of injustice and fraud committed by the elite like Mzee Byanyima on the less fortunate.

These are the kind of things we had to solve to the extent possible. On late Mzee Byanyima's case, we found that his own brother Mzee Katureebe whom we allocated a third of a square mile of what Byanyima is decrying.

We found that Katureebe, his own blood brother, had contributed a number of cattle to a partnership deed (we saw), which they formed together with others which was used by the government as the basis for which the original letter of allocation of five square miles was given to them as a joint partnership, including Mzee Byanyima.

In the late 1957/8/9, these areas, roamed by the descendants of the Bachwezi cattle herders, were infested by tsetse flies. So, government decided to order ordinary people to vacate the lands temporarily so as to spray the area and clear tsetse flies.

After killing tsetse flies, government on the eve of independence borrowed money from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and World Bank to establish a government-sponsored ranching scheme to produce more beef and dairy products so as to stop importing under [the] import substitution policy.

Then the land was surveyed into 207 ranches of five square miles each and money to fence, develop water dip tanks, etc, was put aside. The Uganda government advertised in the Uganda Argus newspaper in English for progressive farmers to apply.

Imagine, instead of ordinary people being considered first, the elite from other areas and from these communities rushed in. The government criteria required a successful applicant, as a rancher or group of cattle keepers constituted into a business association, a partnership or sole proprietor, to have not less than 200 heads of cattle and also to demonstrate ability to own and run a bank account.

So, for many elite like Mzee Byanyima to qualify, they had to pool family resources. They quickly did. The illiterate relatives have the cows and the elite relatives have the capacity statement of bank accounts and speak English and know how to fill application forms since they were in civil service or politics so their partnership could demonstrate to government the ability to run a successful ranching business.

Government wanted to boost the import substitution industry in the area of beef and dairy products. So, after getting the land and registering the partnership documents, Mzee Byanyima, like some others we found, later manipulated the land titling process to put the land title in (his) personal names and marginalized the illiterate brothers and other relatives or undercut their business associates who all along knew they were members (baamemba) of the ranch.

Over time, this developed into bitter conflicts, with Mzee Byanyima treating his original associates as illegal squatters wanting to evict them. But these ones stood their ground over time and suffered when, sometimes, police would be bribed to lock them in under criminal trespass. Mr Katureebe even built a semi-permanent iron-roofed house on one corner of the ranch.

Because of the large scale of injustice, many such victims found themselves either as squatters in the ranches where they used to be original owners or in Lake Mburo national park as part of flora and fauna. Imagine citizens living like wild game without health centres and schools in the national park. But for what crime?

This is the task we found ourselves mandated by parliament to resolve.

FRUSTRATION

Given the frustration squatters found themselves in, most of their sons joined NRA in the bush and were promised, on taking over power, that this problem would be solved.

But after the government inquiry team set up in 1988, led by Prof Mugerwa, the dean of [Makerere University's] faculty of veterinary medicine, submitted its report in 1989 and no action taken by cabinet because most them, permanent secretaries, etc, were ranchers, an open violent conflict broke out in the ranching scheme (Nyabushozi, Kabula, Lwemiyaga, Sembabule, Kiboga, Buruuli and Kiryandongo) in 1991.

The matter was quickly rushed to parliament which, by resolution, directed the establishment of the Ranch Restructuring Board to sub-divide the ranches to accommodate both the interests of ranchers and squatters, as well as maintain the larger national economic strategic interests of ensuring an inclusive integration of livestock producers in the economy.

So, based on our inquiry with evidence, Mzee Byanyima scored highly on transparent criteria we developed. He was among those who scored highly and retained a bigger chunk of land. He qualified for four square miles; then the one square mile is now what we had to allocate to his long-standing relatives and former associates or their children who had stayed over the years on the ranch.

One time, he threatened and ordered his workers to beat one of the children of his late associate and even shot in the air, nearly killing him with his licensed gun.

This was before we finalized our research and allocation criteria. Then the LDUs tried to arrest him and take him to a police post in Sanga. They wanted to lock him up for the police to charge him. But midway the journey, he just sat on the ground and refused to go. He instead called the president.

When the president called me, I instructed the now Maj Gen John Mugume (then a lieutenant colonel) to rush and protect Mzee, which he did. By the time I arrived there later in the day, I paid him a visit in his own ranch home, signed his visitors' book and apologized for the harsh words and mishandling by the LDUs.

I told him how the president instructed us to make sure he is safe and protected. I even briefed him about the criteria and the data we were collecting. I tried to calm him down by saying, 'so far, you seem to be among the best six performers in Nyabushozi ranching scheme.'

We told him how difficult it was to retain all the five square miles. It is only Captain Roy in Buruuli who scored that. We briefed him that whatever land will be repossessed from him will be used to settle first his original associates or their children in case of those who died.

MERIT

Mzee Byanyima got what he deserved to get on merit like others, while small and persecuted people like Katureebe also got 300 acres, which was a maximum a squatter could get. Now, I thank God that we were able to settle even those who had been made wildlife in the Lake Mburo national park.

In the course of my work, I was pained to see a Munyankore mother giving birth in the national park for no fault of her own. It was an ugly sight that could not be defended.

We had to take 100 square miles out of 250 square miles from the national park to settle citizens who had been displaced because of such government ranching scheme.

We also had to get the German organisation for technical cooperation (GTZ) to help compensate the people leaving the national park. Now in Kanyaryeru sub-county, there are schools and health centres for those who used to be landless.

I handed over to minister [John] Nasasira in 1993/4 when the surveyors were already subdividing the ranches.

It is a pity that after assisting Mzee Byanyima to resolve the bitter land conflict he had had with his relatives and baamemba of his original partnership, he has described me in that way and has misrepresented my personality and moral uprightness on the matter. But God is a better judge. My reward is certainly not here.

The author is the former head of the Ranch Restructuring Board (RRB), a former minister and a former director general of the external security organisation.