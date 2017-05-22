Uganda: Low Revenues Stall Budget Execution - Bank of Uganda

Government is collecting less money in taxes than it had earlier projected and this is affecting the 2016/17 financial year budget implementation, Bank of Uganda's state of the economy report for March has said.

"Implementation of the budget for 2016/17 financial year continues to meet challenges, including weak revenue performance and lower-than-expected government development expenditure," BOU said.

Meanwhile, current expenditure - the money spent mainly on wages - was way higher than what had been projected, the central bank added. BOU says in the first seven months of 2016/17, total government revenue (including grants) amounted to Shs 7.762.3bn, representing a shortfall of Shs 459.1bn.

Total government expenditure and net lending in the same period amounted to Shs 10tn, which was lower than the amount programmed by Shs 1.9tn.

Lower government expenditure has implications on the performance of the entire economy. In Uganda, government is the biggest consumer and the more it spends, the more business is likely to be buoyant.

"While revenues and grants underperformed on account of significantly lower-than-programmed project support grant receipts and a shortfall in international trade tax collections, weak expenditure performance was mainly due to low development spending. [This] presents a downside risk to the projected growth for 2016/17, which was to be supported by robust government spending on infrastructure development," said BOU's report.

Low development spending has been mainly because of government's poor planning as borrowed money remains unspent. A December 2016 report by BOU indicated that a sizeable amount of the $10.1bn public debt that Uganda has to pay accrued as a result of interest accumulating on unspent monies.

Tax collection has been low because most businesses have faced tough times as consumption softened. High interest rates, which average 23 per cent, means fewer people are able to borrow. Many businesses have struggled to survive.

Slow growth in the advanced economies has also seen donors cut back on the money they send to countries such as Uganda. Also, changing polices such as those in the United States of America, where there is a new presidency with a new mindset, have impacted donor flows.

"The uncertainty originating from the likely US policies continue to impact on the global economy," said BOU. "Already, the US government has indicated that it will cut development assistance and this is likely to adversely affect Uganda's economy."

BOU says developments in three neighbouring countries, which are a major destination for Uganda's exports, could adversely affect Uganda. This could lead to reductions in aggregate demand and eventually constrain economic growth going forward. Fighting in South Sudan and DRC and general elections in Kenya are expected to have adverse effect on Uganda.

In the coming financial year, government expenditure is projected to rise to Shs 23.4tn, from Shs 19.9tn in 2016/17. Domestic revenues are projected to increase by 15 per cent to Shs 14.5tn, driven by reforms in the tax system and efficiency gains in tax administration.

External and domestic borrowings are projected at Shs 6tn and Shs 1.5tn, respectively.

BOU says shortfalls in domestic revenues could imply additional domestic borrowing, which will mean crowding out the private sector from the credit market and this, too, will have negative implication on growth.

Already the central bank has indicated that Uganda was unlikely to achieve the 4.5 per cent growth that had been projected. earlier.