19 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Girl Raped and Killed, Nyala City in Anger

Nyala — A 6-year-old girl was raped and killed in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Wednesday. A shopkeeper in her neighbourhood was caught in the act.

"I'd sent my daughter to buy milk from the shop next door," the father of the victim told Radio Dabanga yesterday. The family lives in El Wehda district.

When she did not come home, the father went to report her missing to the police. "There we were informed of a shopkeeper suspected of keeping her inside." Upon arrival the police and the father found the shop closed from the inside, and opened the door by force.

"I found her dead, lying on the ground, with her hands tied and mouth full of paper napkins, after being raped."

The shop owner was hiding under a table while holding a knife and trembling, the father said. He was arrested and has been imprisoned for the duration of the investigation. The girl was taken to the morgue.

As soon as the news broke people reportedly gathered in the streets of the city to hold protests against the murder.

