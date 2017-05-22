Sudan: Explosion Kills Woman in Eastern Jebel Marra

Tawila — A woman died when an unexploded ordnance detonated in eastern Jebel Marra in Tawila on Thursday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a grenade exploded on Thursday morning in Daba Naira, 5 kilometres east of Dobo El Omda. Kaltoum Yahya Ibrahim (45 years) was collecting straw at the moment of detonation and killed immediately.

A witness said that her body was buried at the scene of the explosion because of the severe mutilation.

Last month, a young camel herder was killed in Tabit in Tawila. Years of conflict have left Jebel Marra, other parts of Darfur and other conflict areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO).