19 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Explosion Kills Woman in Eastern Jebel Marra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila — A woman died when an unexploded ordnance detonated in eastern Jebel Marra in Tawila on Thursday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a grenade exploded on Thursday morning in Daba Naira, 5 kilometres east of Dobo El Omda. Kaltoum Yahya Ibrahim (45 years) was collecting straw at the moment of detonation and killed immediately.

A witness said that her body was buried at the scene of the explosion because of the severe mutilation.

Last month, a young camel herder was killed in Tabit in Tawila. Years of conflict have left Jebel Marra, other parts of Darfur and other conflict areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Sudan

Darfur Rebel Leaders, Sudan Officials Meet in Berlin

On Friday, leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.