Uganda: Budget 2017/18 - Who Gets What?

Next financial year's budget, to be read in June, is thin on surprises. Just like last year, at least five sectors continue to dominate allocations: works and transport, energy and mineral development, education, health, and security.

Works and transport has the biggest increment in the budget, at 21 per cent, compared to the previous year's allocation. This underlines President Museveni's insistence that the country "has to focus on infrastructure development" and everything else can wait.

The sector will receive Shs 4.6tn, up from the Shs 3.8tn it received in the 2016/17 financial year - representing the biggest jump of all allocations. The assumption with this allocation is that once roads are made, that will spur growth in everything else: agriculture, tourism, oil and gas, land value, and real estate which would in turn spur employment, government has argued.

The budget framework paper 2017/18 says: "The budget for 2017/18 prioritizes public infrastructure investments, which are necessary to facilitate private sector development and enhance the productive capacity of the economy."

There is hope that there will be more prudence in expenditure in the works sector. Uganda National Roads Authority, under Allen Kagina, is expected to be frugal with the way it spends money on projects.

While the sector had been receiving much of the budget in the last six years, up to Shs 4tn was stolen in the years between 2010 and 2015, according to a report from a commission of inquiry led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.

The energy and mineral development sector will receive Shs 2.4tn in the coming financial year, compared to the previous one, a 0.1 per cent jump, as government keeps tabs on an area that is expected to be the country's economic driver for years.

Uganda is expected to start producing oil by 2020 and there has been a push by the president to see that the country's mineral potential is mapped to give investors a better outlook.

The education sector will get roughly Shs 2.47tn, slightly above what it got last year. Most of the money will go towards dealing with the recurrent expenditure, with up to Shs 1.8tn going to clear wage and non-wage expenses, according to government projections. Only Shs 523bn will go towards development expenditure.

The health sector got a cut of 0.3 per cent. The security sector will also take a cut of up to 7.3 per cent compared to the money it got last year.

Agriculture, where more than three quarters of the population earns a living, will get at least Shs 863bn, a 4.8 per cent increment from last year's allocation.

Government needs to deal with weather-related challenges such as drought to avoid the food shortages that some parts of the country face. There is also need for massive investment in stopping the rage of the armyworm, which is ravaging maize and other crops.

Uganda has at least 7.2 million youths of working age. Of which 3.7m (51 per cent) are female and 3.6m (49 per cent) are male. A total of six million (80 per cent) are unemployed, according to government estimates.

"The implication is that the government must create jobs for the youth in order to reduce the unemployment rate in the country," according to the budget framework paper. The budget, however, is silent on how these jobs are to be created.

Science and technology, which the Vision 2040 says will be the driver of the economy, will get Shs 67bn, the first time it is being allocated money as a separate entity. There is hope that this will spur innovation.

More money - Shs 1.9tn - will go to pay interest on domestic debt compared to Shs 1.6tn last year.

Meanwhile, Shs 725.6bn will be spent on interest on external debt. In total, interest payment will take 12 per cent of the budget, more than what was allocated to key sectors such as education, health, and agriculture, underlining how burdensome debt has become.