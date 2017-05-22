Ethiopia: Office Repairing 30,000 Km Road Annually

Despite challenges in financing road maintenance activities across the country, the office has managed to repair 30,000 km of road per year, said the Ethiopian Road Fund Office Director General Reshid Mohamed.

Reshid told The Ethiopia Herald that unlike the previous regimes, the incumbent has given due attention to road maintenance in parallel to road infrastructure expansion.

For instance, he said twenty years ago, the government issued the Road Fund Establishment Proclamation aimed at mobilizing finance from various local sources. " Apart from other financial resources, The road maintenance works have been financed with the money that is being collected from fuel and transit tariff ."

The Director General noted that as there are around 110,000 km paved roads in the country, the office allocates two billion Birr to road maintenance every year .

Regarding the finance, Reshid said the office has so far managed to cover 65 percent of the road repair budget while the rest would be covered by the government.

According to him, the Ethiopian Roads Authority carries out the road maintenance activities." The authority so often award road repair contracts to local constructors with a view to building their capacity and competency."

Authority Public Relations Director Samson Wondimu for his part said the ongoing rapid road expansion activities have demanded huge amount money to road maintenance .

Samson said the growing and excess traffic, heavy load trucks beyond the permitted rate and the inadequate provision of sewerage system have devastating impact on roads.