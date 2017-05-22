21 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Repairing 30,000 Km Road Annually

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abebe Wolde Giorgis

Despite challenges in financing road maintenance activities across the country, the office has managed to repair 30,000 km of road per year, said the Ethiopian Road Fund Office Director General Reshid Mohamed.

Reshid told The Ethiopia Herald that unlike the previous regimes, the incumbent has given due attention to road maintenance in parallel to road infrastructure expansion.

For instance, he said twenty years ago, the government issued the Road Fund Establishment Proclamation aimed at mobilizing finance from various local sources. " Apart from other financial resources, The road maintenance works have been financed with the money that is being collected from fuel and transit tariff ."

The Director General noted that as there are around 110,000 km paved roads in the country, the office allocates two billion Birr to road maintenance every year .

Regarding the finance, Reshid said the office has so far managed to cover 65 percent of the road repair budget while the rest would be covered by the government.

According to him, the Ethiopian Roads Authority carries out the road maintenance activities." The authority so often award road repair contracts to local constructors with a view to building their capacity and competency."

Authority Public Relations Director Samson Wondimu for his part said the ongoing rapid road expansion activities have demanded huge amount money to road maintenance .

Samson said the growing and excess traffic, heavy load trucks beyond the permitted rate and the inadequate provision of sewerage system have devastating impact on roads.

Ethiopia

Prime Minister Calls On Ethiopians in Saudi to Leave Country Before Amnesty Deadline

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn called on undocumented Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia to leave the country before the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.