Uganda: Embattled Prof Magara Eyeing Makerere Vice Chancellor Job

A highly placed source at Makerere University has told The Observer that among the four professors who expressed interest in the position of vice chancellor is suspended don Prof Elisam Magara.

Others are former VC and presidential candidate, Venansius Baryamureeba, college of Humanities and Social Sciences principal, Edward Kirumira, deputy vice chancellor, Finance and Administration, Barnabas Nawangwe, and Elisam Magara.

Magara was suspended over a year ago by outgoing Makerere University vice chancellor Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu for allegedly submitting students' results without marking the examination scripts. He is currently in court, battling the suspension.

When contacted, Irene Ovonji-Odida, the chairperson of the search committee, said, "The search committee has not yet announced the names of the applicants for the VC position nor has it announced a shortlist. I can only comment on both issues when we make the announcement," Ovonji-Odida said in an SMS.

Ddumba-Ssentamu, who declined to reapply for the position, which he will have held for five years on August 31, said he is not aware of the shortlist but, 'it would be disturbing,' if Magara applied and got shortlisted.

"The names of those who applied for the VC position are still a secret and surely I can't know who applied and who didn't," Ddumba-Ssentamu said.

"But if indeed Magara who is under suspension for submitting results without marking students papers is shortlisted, that would be very unfortunate."

We contacted, Magara, who until his suspension was the dean of the East African School of Library and Information Science, admitted that he applied for the VC position.

"Have they released the names of those who submitted their applications? The other day you [media] people were announcing other people and my name was not there; so, who is telling you that?" Magara said before admitting he submitted his application.

"Anyway, what I know is that I submitted my papers but because they have not yet announced the shortlist, I don't want to appear as if I'm advertising myself."

Magara added that although he is on suspension, there is no law that stops him from applying.

"What is the relationship between my suspension and the advert for the VC position? It is up to the committee to see whether it can consider my application, not the public. I have every right to apply and what I know I'm not under any condition not to do so ethically and legally; God has cleared me."