There is now only one thing we know for sure about the ANC's December elective conference. ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe said on Friday that he would not contest his position again at the 54th national conference. That means that there will definitely be a new secretary-general running the affairs of the ANC. While the focus remains on the top job, the secretary-general position is key to the party's internal functioning and its main interface with society. Like with the presidency, this is set to be a highly coveted position. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) supplied three of the ANC's post democracy secretaries-general. Cyril Ramaphosa, Kgalema Motlanthe and Gwede Mantashe all previously served as general secretaries of the NUM before becoming the ANC's top administrator.

That is unlikely to happen this time around. David Sipunzi was elected as the NUM general secretary in June 2015 and is relatively unknown in ANC structures. Besides, the NUM is no longer the biggest union in Cosatu and does not hold sway politically as it used to.

The net will therefore have to be cast wider to install a new boss at Albert Luthuli House. Apart from torturing journalists at media...