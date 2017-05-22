Leaders in Kampala have vowed to defeat the KCCA (Amendment) Bill 2015, which is currently under scrutiny in parliament.

On May 9, Benny Namugwanya Bugembe, the minister of state for Kampala, tabled in parliament an amendment to the current KCCA Act, which seeks to clip the power and influence of the mayor and prop up the minister and technocrats.

The new bill proposes sweeping changes in the election of the lord mayor and management of city affairs. It was later sent to the parliamentary Presidential Affairs committee for scrutiny and will be returned to the House in 45 days.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says if the draft law is passed in its current form, Kampala politicians will have no choice but to "pack our bags and go."

"If the lord mayor has no power to do anything, what will the councilors do?" Lukwago wonders.

Lukwago also questions why the minister for Kampala wants to become the political head of the capital city yet she has already grabbed those powers.

"All along they have propagated the notion that the KCCA Act changed the power center; if that was the case, what are they now changing?" Lukwago said. "It's now clear that the minister has no powers to govern Kampala," he added.

Michael Kabaziguruka, the Nakawa division MP, wonders how a minister for Kampala can present a bill in parliament without consulting other stakeholders.

"For the minister to present a stupid amendment is an attack on the people of Kampala; it's not an attack on the lord mayor. Our task is to go back to the people and mobilize them against this attack," he said.

He urged all Ugandans to join hands and resist the unconstitutional amendment. On his part, Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP, said debate on the bill should be blocked.

"When we allow this bill to be discussed, we will be allowing the power of the people of Kampala to be taken away. This is a political war, that must be fought politically," Ssewanyana said.

Meanwhile, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the Lubaga division mayor, said if government doesn't drop the bill, she will lead demonstrations against it.

"People who prepared this bill have a hidden agenda but I can assure them they won't succeed. With the support of the majority of our people, we are not going to just sit down and see things going wrong. I don't participate in demonstrations but for the first time I'm going to be number one," she said.