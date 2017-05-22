19 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Calls for Unity in Seeking Mogadishu Status

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has called for a unity in the struggle to to seek the status of Benadir region in the power-share system.

Speaking at a well-organised ceremony to welcome the newly appointed governor of Benadir region, the PM highlighted the importance of the unity among the region's people.

"If there is a unity, I'm sure the efforts to get the missing rights of the people living in Benadir region will be achieved and accomplished," said Prime Minister Khaire.

PM Hassan Ali Khaire who was picked by President Farmajo in February has been tirelessly working on fixing the main challenges of the country, including insecurity and corruption.

