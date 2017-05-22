19 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Police Chief Meets With Abu Dhabi Police Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-In-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police met on Thursday with Somali Police Force Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Abdihakim Dahir.

During the meeting held at the Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters, they discussed issues of common interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in various police fields.

The meeting was attended by Abdulkadir Sheikhey Al-Hatimi, Somali Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior police officials.

After the meeting, the Somali officials visited the Criminal Investigation Department, where he was briefed on the latest technologies and performance indexes in areas of policing and security.

Somalia

UN Urge African Leaders to Join War On Al-Shabaab

A UN official has urged Muslim leaders in Africa to join the fight against violent extremism, warning that its continued… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.