Somalia: Somali Police Chief Meets With Abu Dhabi Police Boss

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-In-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police met on Thursday with Somali Police Force Commissioner, Brig. Gen. Abdihakim Dahir.

During the meeting held at the Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters, they discussed issues of common interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in various police fields.

The meeting was attended by Abdulkadir Sheikhey Al-Hatimi, Somali Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior police officials.

After the meeting, the Somali officials visited the Criminal Investigation Department, where he was briefed on the latest technologies and performance indexes in areas of policing and security.