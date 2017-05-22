21 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Hungwe Can Not Distinguish Between Socialism and Social Work

Psychomotor minister, Josiah Hungwe, cannot distinguish between socialism and social work.

This was the view of guests at a function organised by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in Bulawayo last Friday where the minister constantly referred to social work as socialism.

Ironically, Hungwe was introduced as a "veteran educationist" during the NSSA Rehabilitation Centre open day.

Invited to speak at the event, he said, "Basa ramuri kuita iri reSocialism rinoda vanhu vane moyo wekuzvipra. (The socialism work that you are doing here requires that you be committed and have the welfare of people at heart."

Throughout his remarks, Hungwe continued to refer to social work as socialism, leaving his audience confused while some could be heard whispering to each other trying to decipher what the minister was failing to put across.

In the end, many people concluded that Hungwe in fact meant "social work" and not "socialism" as activities at the centre are far divorced from socialism.

Hungwe, who is also the Secretary for labour and Social Welfare in the Zanu PF politburo, also praised President Robert Mugabe for espousing socialism principles.

Socialism is a political and economic theory while social work is a professional discipline.

Socialism's view is that society as a whole should own and control the means of production and distribution while social work is concerned with the welfare of people at community and family level.

Many people view Hungwe as clueless about the role of his ministry while plenty others believe his ministry is not necessary.

Meanwhile, Social welfare minister, Priscah Mupfumira, revealed at the event that NSSA is set to increase pension pay-outs by end of September this year.

Mupfumira said NSSA is currently engaged in an actuarial evaluation in order to determine the increases, adding that the pay-outs will be increased to a minimum of a hundred dollars.

Pensioners are currently receiving an average of $40 per month. During her tour of the rehabilitation centre, inmates pleaded with her to increase the pension.

