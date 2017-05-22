Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition leaders, Nelson Chamisa, Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru (file photo).

Chinhoyi is a holy place because of its liberation war history and as such it was a shame for the police to bar a rally denying the opposition the right to enjoy freedom brought forth by the struggle.

This was said by the National Electoral Reforms Agenda (NERA) Convener and MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai while condemning the police for their refusal to allow opposition parties to hold a rally last week.

The police finally cleared the rally after they were threatened with court action and after NERA had changed the venue of the rally.

Speaking at the launch of the NERA Youth Forum voter registration and education campaign in Mashonaland West province Sunday at Chinhoyi Motorcross, Tsvangirai blasted the police over their failure to respect the law calling their behavior an illegal "shame".

"We fought to be free. What happened here is a shame. We are standing on a sacred land because of the seven comrades who died a few kilometers from this place.

"If you are standing on a holy ground, you must be fearless. Now what does it mean and what are the implications of the police attitude because all those who died to liberate this country and then, someone who has been liberated refuses to allow what we fought for to liberate Zimbabweans.

"What happened in Chinhoyi during preparations for this rally is a shame. It is unconstitutional and illegal," Tsvangirai said.

He added, "We cannot have a police officer who is a government employee too withdrawing our freedoms. We do not want to threaten but, we must understand that if you are a police officer you are there to enforce the law and not to breach it. If the guards cannot guard the guards, who is going to guard the guards?"

NERA organizing committee was last week forced to postpone the rally which was scheduled for Gadzema grounds in the town after the police denied them a clearance only to be given the nod for a private open space in the wilderness just outside Chinhoyi.

"Why did we come to forest like this for our rally? Is this the freedom that we fought for?" fumed Tsvangirai.

The liberation war started in Chinhoyi.