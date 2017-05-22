22 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combatting Unit Apprehends Drug Dealer in Wentworth

On Friday 19 May 2017 at approximately 14:30, Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combatting Team apprehended a 20 year-old drug dealer, who was found in possession of drugs to the street value of R300. The team reacted swiftly after receiving information from an intelligence source, and managed to locate the female drug dealer outside a block of flats in Woodville Roads, in Wentworth. The suspect attempted to flee when she noticed members of the Crime Combatting Team, however members managed to apprehend her inside the flat.

The female dealer was arrested and her bag was searched, she was found in possession of 17 small bags of dagga, each bag contained 2 grams of dagga each, as well as R2630.00 cash in notes. The suspect was charged for dealing in dagga, and will appear in Wentworth Magistrates' Court today, 22 May 2017.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their swift action in apprehending the suspect. "We will be conducting operations in full force to ensure that all areas within the Ethekwini Inner South Cluster are free of any drug related crimes," he said.

