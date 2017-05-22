The visit by members of parliament to Nalufenya, the highly fortified police detention facility, on Friday, May 19, has provided a new level of detail on how and where Kamwenge town council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama was arrested and tortured.

During the visit, MPs on the parliamentary Human Rights committee interviewed Byamukama's tormentors who are also incarcerated at Nalufenya. The MPs interviewed the tormentors and heard conflicting accounts of how Byamukama was arrested and tortured.

Photos of a tortured Byamukama lying on a hospital bed with deep wounds on his knees and ankles posted on social media and later published by newspapers about 10 days ago sent shock waves among Ugandans.

Four of the five police officers accused of arresting Byamukama outside the ministry of Lands offices on Parliamentary avenue and torturing him are among the 21 suspects incarcerated at Nalufenya, linked to the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The four include Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Patrick Muramira, who commanded the arrest; ASP Fred Tumuhairwe; Private Ben Odeke (67019) and Roma Habib (56617), who drove the van that dropped Byamukama at Nalufenya. The fifth suspect, Ronald Byenkya, is still at large.

According to multiple sources, during the MPs' interaction with the suspects, most of whom are implicated in the Kaweesi murder, ASP Muramira reportedly claimed that upon the mayor's arrest at the ministry of Lands offices, he was driven straight to Nalufenya detention facility in a convoy of at least three vehicles.

Muramira reportedly said that when he dropped off the mayor, he was in very good health and walked into the cells. Two days later, Muramira said he was shocked to see Byamukama at the mandatory morning parade, called for the headcount, seated on a chair and wincing in pain, while other suspects stood.

Muramira's account, however, was contradicted by Habib, the driver. Habib said that after Byamukama's arrest, he drove and he made a brief stopover at the Police headquarters in Naguru. He said he was later asked to drive to Nalufenya.

Habib's narrative gives credence to Byamukama's version of events. He told MPs that on the fateful day, he was blindfolded and beaten. He said he was driven behind a building where he was beaten with batons and iron bars, which caused extensive injuries on his body.

Byamukama is currently housed in one of the staff quarters and has a caretaker, a four-by-six bed with a mosquito net attached to it, a small fridge and mirror.

Other suspects are holed up in four cells on the Northern side of the facility. A teary Byamukama reportedly said he was saddened that a government he has diligently served for years had turned on him, accusing him of being a mastermind of Kaweesi's killing.

"He was so bitter about the mistreatment he underwent and kept cursing. It was a terrible sight, seeing him in agony," David Abala (Ngora) told The Observer after the visit.

Byamukama is the NRM vice chairman for Kamwenge district. During the visit, an ambulance drove into the facility at about 4pm to pick up Byamukama, who had a doctor's appointment at Nakasero hospital.

SUSPECTS YET TO CONTACT FAMILIES

The MPs also interviewed some of the suspects at the facility, who narrated their ordeals. According to sources, many of them said they were tortured in unknown places and later dumped at Nalufenya. Those with torture wounds are treated at a health centre II within the compound, which is manned by a clinical officer, nurse and laboratory attendant.

The serious cases, the MPs heard, are referred to Jinja regional referral hospital for further treatment. In the case of Byamukama, MPs heard that doctors at the Jinja hospital declined to handle him, prompting the police to rush him to Nakasero hospital.

The MPs also met 20-year-old Michael Omondi, who claimed to be a student at Makerere University studying a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was arrested by police in Busia for allegedly driving people accused of killing Kaweesi.

Other suspects who MPs met at Nalufenya include Hassan Walugembe Jjemba, a teacher from the central district of Butambala; Christopher Kyeswa, Banuri Mugoya, Ibrahim Jamal and Hassan Mukasa, all of who are also murder suspects.

Others are Grace Bukenya, a manager at Nana hostel and Justine Nakakeeto, the only woman confined there. The duo is accused of recruiting youths into gangs that terrorized people in Masaka district.

The 48-year-old Nakakeeto however, told MPs that she owns a bar at Nankulabye and on the day she was arrested, she was serving customers at the hostel. The suspects, most of who were arrested between April and May, all said their families don't know where they are and pleaded with MPs to help them get their day in court.

Byabukama is the only prisoner allowed to use a phone to talk to his daughter. Committee chairperson Jovah Kamateeka told journalists after the tour that they noticed that Nalufenya did not bear hallmarks of a torture chamber. She said the suspects are tortured from elsewhere.

CLEAN-UP ACT

Last Wednesday, when Parliament Speaker Kadaga directed the committee to visit Nalufenya, her public announcement drew mixed reactions. Skeptics opined that this would alert the police to "clean up" the facility and paint a rather rosy picture of the place.

When this reporter arrived at Igar restaurant, which is adjacent to Nalufenya, at about 9:30am, two men were seen slashing the rather bushy compound, in anticipation of their visitors.

Contrary to the usual heavy deployment of more than 10 officers around the red sheet-perimeter wall, about five officers from Counter Terrorism were seen manning the area.

A blue Mamba truck was stationed at the turn to Nalufenya main gate on the eastern side. When the legislators arrived at 12:30pm, they were stopped at the gate for close to 20 minutes as Counter Terrorism police officers, plus a sniffer dog checked them.

Journalists were barred from accessing the premises. They camped at Igar restaurant for the better part of the day. One officer identified only as Kasaale reportedly ordered the MPs to leave their phones and Ipads at the reception, drawing loud protests from the lawmakers who were accompanied by parliamentary staff and the press unit.

Anthony Akol (Kilak North) reportedly told the officer off. He wondered loudly whether MPs looked like a security threat. The officer-in-charge of Nalufenya, Tyson Rutambika, and the deputy Senior Superintendent of Police Henry Mugumya, later intervened and allowed the MPs to keep their phones.

The MPs declined an offer of tea and eats in the boardroom. When MPs interviewed the suspects, some reportedly looked very apprehensive. According to MP Abala, the suspects might have been warned against spilling beans.

Before the suspects implicated in the torture of Byamukama were paraded, the officers had told the MPs that only two suspects, Odeke and Habib, were detained there. When MPs demanded to know where the other two were, they were informed that Muramira and Tumuhairwe were not in because their cases were being handled in Kampala by the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

However, the MPs didn't buy that explanation and insisted that the two are produced. An hour later, the duo was presented to the MPs.

LEGAL STATUS OF NALUFENYA

After apologizing, the police officers took the MPs through the history of Nalufenya, revealing that it was a police station, which had been turned into a special operations unit in 2015 by IGP General Kale Kayihura, following the rampant killings in Busoga sub region, including Dr Daktur Muwaya who was killed on December 25th, 2014.

The unit is composed of Special Forces Command (SFC), police CIID and army. It became a special security installation. When the legislators quizzed the police officers on the status of Nalufenya, they first said it was a security installation but retracted later and said it was a police station.

The police had to produce an instrument showing that it was gazetted as a police station. The committee is expected to report its findings to parliament on Tuesday. Some MPs want Nalufenya closed.However, Assan Kasingye, the police spokesperson, who joined the MPs in the afternoon, pleaded with them to allow the force run the facility.

Kasingye explained that world over, governments run facilities where hardcore criminals, particularly terrorists, are kept away from petty criminals.

The source said that Kasingye gave an example of Tanzania, which has such a facility, where Allied Democratic Force (ADF) leader Jamil Mukulu was detained following his arrest there.