Gambia: Bunja Nyassi and Two Others Released On Bail

Bunja Nyassi, Musa Njie and Ebrima Waa Drammeh who were arrested and detained at the Yundum Barracks, have been released on bail, yesterday around 4pm, a military source disclosed.

The release of this trio comes in the wake of repeated calls by this paper for compliance with section 19 of the Constitution which stipulates that a person detained without trial should be released or taken to court within 72 hours.

GAF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang confirmed the report and said that the three men were finally released on bail but that they would be reporting on bail starting from Monday 22 May 2017 at the Yundum Barracks under the Military Police. He added that no charges have been preferred against them yet as the panel of investigators are still investigating the matter.

In her brief remarks, Bunja's wife Mrs. Kadijatou Gibba Nyassi said: "While I was at home, I received a phone call from the said Barracks that I should come for my husband with a national ID. Upon arrival they told me to wait as I'm going to bail my husband and finally we bailed him from the custody of the military police and he would be reporting at the Barracks. We were in a desperate situation because it was not easy to keep a family man at one place for months."

In a recent interview PRO B. Bojang told Foroyaa that Bunja, Waa and Musa have not been treated as civilians, adding that they have been recruited discreetly into GAF by the former president Yahya Jammeh, who gave them ranks and salaries. But Bunja's wife denies that her husband has been part of the armed forces.

Gambia Armed Forces PRO B. Bojang had earlier told this paper that a panel of investigators has been set up made up of the military intelligence, Intelligence Agency and Police to investigate suspects.

This was the second arrest of Bunja Nyassi when he was picked up and taken to Yundum Barracks on Monday, 6 March, 2017 around 8pm. He was at first arrested on 2 February and detained at the police headquarters before his release on 7 February 2017.

Mrs. Kadijatou Gibba Nyassi indicated that the military police have allowed them to be visiting him or bringing food and clothes for him at Yundum Barracks. Foroyaa has also learned that Bunja's commercial 'gele-gele' has been seized and is presently parked at the Barracks.

For his part, Musa Njie was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on 13 March, 2016. Military sources disclosed that Mr Njie was picked up by officers in the Military Police and then taken to their Barracks, where he is currently facing investigation.

Ebrima Waa Drammeh, was also arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on Monday, 6 March 2017, around 11am.