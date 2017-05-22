22 May 2017

Nigeria: Despite EU Restriction, Med-View Continues Operations On Lagos-London Route

By Wole Oyebade

Restriction of its aircraft into European Union (EU) member countries notwithstanding, Med-View Airlines Plc yesterday confirmed the running of its Lagos-London-Lagos operations where it operated schedule flights to London Gatwick Airport.

The airline, using a wet-leased Boeing 747 aircraft, left the

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with about 240 passengers at 1:30p.m.

The airline said this development dismissed the claim that they had been banned in Europe.

EU last week temporarily restricted Med-View flight operations to the region over alleged safety concerns and certification audit that has not been updated.

The Guardian learnt that the restriction was due to the delay by the airline to have its Boeing767 aircraft audited for international operations in accordance with the EU airspace rules.

The prohibition is, however, restricted to Med-View designated plane and not the airline's entire operations.

Chief Operating Officer of Med-View, Lukman Animashaun told reporters that: "You have seen for yourself that our Lagos-London operation is not in anyway hampered," dismissing anxiety among some passengers that had already booked their tickets.

Intending passengers had for the past three days besieged the offices of the airline nationwide to verify the authenticity of the report about EU restriction. They were, however glad when they learnt that the London operation was not affected.

Animashaun said the London route was a plus for international passengers in Nigeria.

He added that Med-View Airline stabilised travel fares on the Lagos-London route to the extent that, "other airlines on the route towed this line so as to retain their passengers."

He explained that the B747 aircraft with 460 passengers capacity was introduced in December to take advantage of the heavy traffic during the peak period.

"In the coming months, we would introduce the wet-leased B777 aircraft from an EU state into the route, and the B747 would be withdrawn to the Jeddah route for Hajj operations," Animashaun said.

