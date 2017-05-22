press release

The Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu and Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Gift of the Givers will build a house for the parents of Coligny teenager who died following assault for the alleged theft of sunflower.

The 16 year old, Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu was buried on 7 May 2017. The Minister welcomed the offer from Gift of the Givers on Friday, 19 May 2017 after she committed in her 2017 Budget Vote speech on Thursday, 18 May 2017 that she will lead a team of Departmental officials to build a house for the parents of a victim.

"On behalf of the family, I welcome the offer form the Gift of the Givers to build a house for the family. I invite other stakeholders to join us on this project which is about uniting the people of Coligny against racism and violence" said, Sisulu.

The Minister has also invited the North West Department of Human Settlements, the National and Provincial Portfolio Committees on Human Settlements to join her in building the house.

The Gift of the Givers offered to build three houses with the Minister of Human Settlements for deserving families.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements