Uganda: Museveni, NRM Respect Constitution - Winnie Byanyima

Mzee Boniface Byanyima, the former national chairman of the Democratic Party, was yesterday afternoon laid to rest at his country home in Ruti, Mbarara municipality.

Shortly after 4pm, members of the Uganda Police Force fired three volleys as the remains of the veteran politician and educationist were lowered into the grave, bringing to a close what was more of a political rally than a funeral.

The 97-year-old succumbed to a stroke on Tuesday at Nakasero hospital in Kampala. President Museveni in his message read for him by Foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa, commended the deceased as a great man who did not only help him personally and his family, but also worked hard in supporting development in Uganda.

The president also referred to Byanyima as a principled person who stood for the truth at all the times. Democratic Party president Nobert Mao said that the death of Byanyima was a great loss to the party.

He noted that Byanyima's name is like a diplomatic passport for the family, asking them to work towards keeping his legacy alive. Mao challenged current leaders in the party to embrace Byanyima ideals by sticking to the truth.

"And when all is said and done, he [Byanyima] belongs to DP. Therefore, I call upon us in DP to be worthy of his noble deeds, his noble example. Are the DP leaders of today worthy to sing praises to Boniface Byanyima? Are they examples of his example? The party has many, many, many challenges. Let us go back to our basic foundation values of truth and justice, fellow democrats.

Yesterday [Saturday], one of the children, Winnie told us that Boniface Byanyima joined DP because it was the party of the excluded. It embraced the outcast and created space for those who were being shunted out of politics. The fact is that in 2017, there are many more excluded people than in the 50s and 60s, therefore DP is still indispensable in the politics of Uganda", Mao said.

Perhaps the most potent comments of the day came from Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of Oxfam International and daughter to the deceased.

Winnie said it's time up for President Museveni to bow out of Uganda's politics, and that, he should not be tempted by the sheer NRM party majority in parliament to amend the constitution and hang on.

The former Mbarara Municipality MP said that even in the 1960s, then President Milton Obote, used party majority in parliament to gag the opposition voices including that of her father, who, after DP was banned in 1969, insisted on staying as "opposition MP".

She however noted that the ending for Obote was not good, insisting that Museveni should not deny Ugandans the chance for a peaceful transition of power.

"President Museveni and NRM, don't be tempted to use your numbers to change this Constitution and deny us the opportunity of a smooth, orderly and peaceful transfer of power", she said amidst cheers from mourners.

Winnie was referring to Article 102 (b) of the Constitution which puts a ceiling on the age of the president of Uganda at 75, beyond which a person can neither hold nor stand for the highest office. At 73 this year, Museveni will be 77 in 2021, two years above the ceiling and therefore ineligible to stand, if the law is not amended.

In 2005, the Constitution was amended allow President Museveni to contest again after serving his two elective terms. And Winnie compared this to the 1960s when the Obote government enacted laws to entrench itself in power, noting that the laws, however harsh, did not deter her father from speaking truth to power.

The outspoken former legislator used the event to preach against social injustice and violation of people's freedoms to express themselves.

She said that while Uganda has hundreds of radio stations, people are not allowed to go there and speak the truth. She called upon all "people to speak truth to power" saying that "silence is complicity."

She said several mourners were referring to her father as a principled and truthful man, but above all, he that spoke against injustice - something she said all Ugandans on all political sides should embrace. She said justice, is when, instead of flying a few government officials for medical treatment abroad, the money is invested in local hospitals for better treatment for all.

Edith Byanyima, another daughter said that her father was not happy with government at whose hands he lost over 1200 heads of cattle and land, contradicting an earlier statement by her brother Anthony Byanyima who had revealed that the deceased had sorted out issues with the government after meeting President Museveni a few years ago.

Former presidential candidate Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, also a son in-law to Mzee Byanyima, said the veteran politician has passed on before achieving his mission of establishing the rule of law in Uganda. Besigye said Uganda is working for all.

Besigye also spoke against segregation based on social, political and religious lines noting that his disagreement with the government is not party politics but equality which the deceased devoted his lifetime to fight for.

Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop of Ankole diocese, said that the deceased was a committed Christian who at all times walked in the right track and was never misled.

In his message, Archbishop Paul Bakyenga of the Catholic archdiocese of Mbarara referred to the late Byanyima as a promoter of ecumenical dialogue, being the first person in the diocese to wed in a mixed marriage. The archbishop further described Byanyima as devoted politician.

URN