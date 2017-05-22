analysis

This part narrates more blunders and unprofessionalism by Dfcu bank officials.

Incensed by the kind of behaviour that hit me at the Dfcu, Nsambya branch, I looked at the cheque again and went to the drawing bank, Stanbic, whose branch is not far from where I was insulted. The manager there welcomed me.

After a warm reception, he said: "Judge, how can we help you?" I explained my predicament and the rudeness which a Dfcu bank official had exhibited against me.

He said: "If only they had telephoned us. We would have processed the cheque and given you cash because the drawer is our well-known customer and the banks have got mutual internal arrangements to facilitate quickly their respective customers. Have you ever banked with us, my Lord?" I said no.

He then said: "I know you and our customer who drew this cheque in your favour. Would you like to open a bank account with us with that cheque? We will give you any cash you need against it as we process your cheque book and ATM card."

I said, yes, please. My Stanbic bank account was opened there and then and my cheque book and ATM card were delivered to me by the bank's courier within days. That is what I call professional service and care and attention to whosoever interacts with one.

From Stanbic bank, I went back to the Dfcu Nsambya branch to seek an explanation about their unprofessionalism. For the next two hours, I was directed to at least four bank officials, each of them claiming to be the manager or person responsible but none could stand up to the defiance and arrogance of the teller who had insulted me.

They had no solutions to the incident either. At one time, one of the ladies, Rachel Mugyenzi, claiming to be the branch manager, asked the young culprit to come out and apologize. He blatantly refused!

She promised to apologise on his behalf and asked my police escort to fetch the apology letter the next day on his way to work. She also promised to process my cheque book and ATM card immediately. Up to now [last week], none of her promises has been kept.

Later, I received a call from Dfcu headquarters by someone who said she was the public relations officer. I narrated the experience I had had at their Nsambya branch. She appeared upset and promised to investigate at once and contact me again within a day and tell me the disciplinary action the bank would take. It is months now and I have not heard from her again.

This year, I contacted my former banker in Crane bank and told him the story of Dfcu . He was astonished. He gave me the telephone number of the personnel manager of Dfcu in Nakasero who promised to call back. Later, another senior official of the bank contacted me. I asked him to clean the name and reputation of the bank and he promised to do so. It is now May 2017 and I have not heard anything more from the bank.

To add insult to injury, I happened to be in Entebbe and went to draw Shs 300,000 from my Crane bank account on the main street, but still met several obstacles.

The staff who claimed she knew me well and took the responsibility of serving me took all the necessary details in the morning of my showing up at the branch and requested that I return after lunch to receive cash. I returned at 2pm.

Instead of cash, she gave me forms to sign, which I did. Thereafter, it took another one hour and a half for her to return from inside the bank and hand me the money. At one time, she demanded my national ID!

I advised her that my identity information was already in the bank system but she insisted on its production to the extent of bursting into tears. However, on the advice of the bank's security guard, she humbly handed me the money.

Since, regrettably, I cannot go back to Crane bank, I am seriously thinking of transferring my money to other banks. To this end, I wrote to the Nsambya branch to confirm the personal accounts I have with them. It is now weeks and only blind silence has continued to disturb my peace.

The author is a former Supreme court judge.