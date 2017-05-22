Photo: The Observer

Police on guard outside Nalufenya detention facility.

The police are yet again in the spotlight over torture allegations.

The matter has now gone all the way to parliament, which has instituted a committee to probe the matter. On Friday last week, the parliamentary committee traveled to Jinja to visit Nalufenya police station, which has been at the centre of the torture allegations since gruesome pictures of the LC III chairman of Kamwenge town council, Geoffrey Byamukama, first surfaced about 10 days ago.

Before parliament assigned the committee on human rights, the House last Tuesday held a heated debate on torture by police. OLIVE EYOTARU brings you an abridged transcription of the day's debate.

Speaker Kadaga: During this last week, there has been a lot of media coverage about torture of people who are in custody, for instance the mayor of Kamwenge who is in really great agony arising from torture. There are also other suspects who have been very severely tortured.

I wanted to remind ourselves about Article 24 of the Constitution which provides that no person shall be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment as a punishment.

You are also aware that this very House in 2012 enacted the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act. Now, so many years after that law, how can one explain the electric shocks, knocking out of people's teeth, breaking knee caps, ironing a person's body, introduction of noxious substance into the mouth, into the anus, into the ears?

On behalf of the citizens, we are demanding for justice and this is not an issue of police disciplinary committee. These are crimes against humanity. It is a breach of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act and the perpetrators must be arrested and charged in open court.

I can't understand how so many days, the reports are in the press and nothing has been done. Who are these people and why are they not in court or even being named? I think the country wants answers.

Ruth Nankabirwa (Government chief whip): I just want to inform this august House that government does not condone torture. All the laws that we pass in this House, save for quite a few, are assented to by the head of state, meaning that he has agreed with what we have put in place.

I want to assure this parliament that the minister in charge of Internal Affairs has to make sure whoever [is] found guilty of torturing the people of Uganda must be brought to book.

Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West): It is unfortunate that you only see the prime minister during Prime Minister's Question Time. Why should the Speaker of Parliament and the press first come out to observe these issues?

People have been complaining. When you were getting these ministries, you cried and lobbied for them and now it is the speaker bringing this up.

Nankabirwa: I want to inform Hon Ssewungu that government has been working... we have names of people who have been brought to book for torturing.

As I speak now, security meetings have been taking place but we are dealing with human beings, therefore, we must continue being vigilant and implementing the law. It is not that we are just coming out because the Rt. Honourable Speaker has spoken.

Winnie Kiiza (Leader of Opposition): I recall very well that issues of torture and security of the country were raised before we broke off to go to the committees.

The minister was tasked to come up with a comprehensive report regarding the security situation of the country and issues of torture and I imagine if this statement had been given by the minister, possibly we would have been able to discuss these issues in detail and find remedies.

Kadaga: My problem and the problem that the country wants to address is why have those who tortured these people not gone to court?

The people who kidnapped the children, why haven't they gone to court? These are criminal offences...these are crimes, clear. These people ought to be in the dock by now.

Nankabirwa: I agree with you and my explanation [is] that there are those who have been brought to book. Can the minister tell us the arrangements they have in making sure that every culprit is brought to book? I have no problem with that.

Nabilah Naggayi (Kampala Woman): There was a grandfather to three of these children who was trying to follow up on their whereabouts and their mother had travelled to Nalufenya to pick them.

They had asked her to perform DNA to see if they are her children. She spent a week performing DNA and the results said she is the mother. After, they said she should produce the father before they are given to her so those three children from Ishaka who were picked from the school are still at the police as we speak now. Hon. Minister, are you aware that these children are still languishing in police cells?

Nankabirwa: I am not aware. She is just giving me the information now (heckles from MPs). I am not aware as a government chief whip (calls for order) and since you have informed me (point of order)...

Moses Kasibante (Lubaga North): Hon Speaker, you initially made an order to the effect that the minister comes up with a statement and thereafter we debate it.

Today, you have guided very well that government comes up with a statement putting together issues to do with torture, Nalufenya and the children between two and 12 years. The minister for Internal Affairs is here present, quietly listening and comfortably seated. Is the chief whip in order to answer all the questions to do with the ministry of Internal Affairs when the minister himself is here? Is she in order? (Claps and laughter from MPs)

Kadaga: The minister is exercising collective responsibility (laughs) but let us have some answers. Why aren't these people not yet in court?

Mario Obiga Kania (Internal Affairs state minister): Rt Hon Speaker and members, first of all we want to associate our concern over these matters of torture that have been in the press and elsewhere for this period of time.

We apologise to the country and to you parliament because, essentially, whatever we do, the result should not be what was seen in the papers or even if it was unseen...We know laws have been broken but it is not correct that the ministry or the ministers and indeed the police has not been doing anything. Since these actions started, the Professional Standards Unit has arrested four people who have been processed for criminal trial in the courts of law.

It was our intention that within a short period of time, when we have investigated all these other people who are involved in these criminal activities, we will come here and give a comprehensive statement, including the names of the people who are going to court and the courts where they are going, including those who were arrested and appeared in court with torture wounds regarding the issues of the late AIGP Kaweesi.

Nabilah: I want to be clarified on the fate of those children who are still held by police because they are not awaiting trial; they are not processing files for them. How about the fate of the children?

Joy Atim Ongom (Lira Woman): We hear about Nalufenya and Kireka. We know for sure that if somebody is a suspect and has been charged in court, there are gazetted places where they are supposed to be taken. What is so special about Nalufenya and Kireka, honourable minister?

Obiga: The children are an equal concern to us like any other person who has been tortured. Separating a child from the mother and for such a long period of time is definitely a matter of concern and an offence. Who separated them? How they came to be away from their parents? All this is a matter that must be thoroughly investigated and reported on (murmurs and point of order).

Muhammad Kivumbi (Butambala): Hon Speaker, you were very clear in your communication that these are crimes against humanity and you said these are unlawful and criminal acts in our law. In addition, he is aware that these acts are being committed within the precincts of police cells. There is a police cell in Kisugu in Namuwongo.

There is a police cell in Kireka. There is another torture chamber in Kololo. There is a torture chamber actually opposite Nalufenya. The police and minister of Internal Affairs [are] in the full know of all these places because in the committee of Defence and Internal Affairs, we informed him about all these facts.

We even volunteered to give him names of children under custody and people who were charged for murder even before Kaweesi and are in courts of law. Is he in order to stand before this parliament to say he is not aware?

Kadaga: Honourable minister, the issue of these children has been on for more than a month. Are you really telling the country that all that month you could not ask where and who they are and every day they continue to hold them?

Obiga: As this House should have known by now, the Professional Standards Unit, right now as I am talking, has taken custody of all these children with the purpose of returning them to their parents. Some of them have been returned. Those others who have not been returned are an issue of identification of their parents (shouting and calls for order and procedure from MPs).

James Kakooza (Kabula): The concern of members and you Rt Hon Speaker, the only thing the minister could help us and do is go and bring us a factual statement that we can debate on seriously. The moment you say you are still identifying parents of those children, where did you pick them from and why? If you don't have the information, go verify it with the relevant agencies, bring a comprehensive report here and we debate it.

Obiga: Right from the beginning I said, as far as the report is concerned and taking people to court is concerned, the four people who were arrested will be taken to court.

Regarding the children, I [was] also entirely free that it does not necessarily have to wait for the report to come here; they can be released as soon as the parents are identified (MPs shout in protest)...and we shall release them (point of order)...wait a minute... (Order, order) just hold on, because we cannot as government release people to anybody. We must release them to the parents (calls for order).

Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central): Hon Speaker, you rightly guided this House and I think the minister would have accepted the olive branch that has been given to you by this House. The representatives of the people in this House have presented their case very well to you.

Honestly speaking, you as government exactly know where you picked these children. Hon Kakooza reiterated this point and asked you. Now that you are trying to elude justice, which we call the common man's justice, you are trying to impute the principle of DNA because you are trying to talk about identification of parenting.

The issue as to why you are holding these children is not a matter of parentage and the dispute of parentage. You said that these children were children of people suspected to have committed crime. Therefore, one, you know the people and, two, you know the homes where you picked them from.

It is not how, where and who. Can you return these children to their homes because whatsoever you continue to do is not only illegal under the laws of Uganda, but internationally. It is both torture and a crime against humanity and you are destroying the image of this nation.

Jovah Kamateeka (Mitooma Woman): While the minister waits for a month or two to finish investigations, Ugandans are angered by the callousness of the officers who appear on our television screens to give responses that are really, really annoying.

You see torture wounds and an officer stands up and says these are normal wounds. Honourable minister, can you rein in these officers? If they have no useful information to give to Ugandans, let them keep it to themselves but let them not come and add salt to injuries.

Abbas Agaba (Kitagwenda): Madam Speaker, I thank the House for the debate that has relieved us from the pain as Ugandans on what has turned out to be the most horrible and unbelievable treatment of our people. I was at pains that our own children could be incarcerated by the police...

I come from Kamwenge district. The mayor of Kamwenge town council was arrested and we had light information that he had been arrested and thought he was in safe hands. We were shocked, terrified and mortified on what we saw that happened to a human being. It is our government but it made us cry.

I couldn't imagine that a person under the custody of police could face such torture. The worst bit of it is the contradictory statements coming out of police which annoyed us the more.

Kamwenge district is on fire. Tomorrow you will see them here demonstrating because the police have issued contradictory statements regarding the health status and situation of the 'mayor'.

... The doctors at Nakasero have said that Mr Byamukama will be lucky if he is not amputated and in the alternative, a lot of flesh has to be picked from his buttocks to fill the wounds that have been inflicted on him. We are saddened.

Police said that Mr Byamukama had been discharged from hospital. Actually, Mr Byamukama was snatched from the hospital because he had now been exposed to the public. We don't know where he is. Our law and other laws regarding suspects guarantee that when a suspect is deprived of any liberties, the police must take care of him and they must be kept in safe places that are known under the law.

The Byamukama I am talking about has been a real cadre and supporter of NRM and has done a lot for NRM; so, don't make yourself comfortable to think that anybody deserves [arrest] because, we are candidates of arrest anytime. We should not wait for any of this to happen to us to wake up...

Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju): Nalufenya is a challenge legally, politically, morally and administratively. Even lawyers go to Nalufenya and present their Uganda Law Society ID; an introduction letter from the detainees' parents but you will be told, go and seek clearance from Kampala, not even from the IGP, and then you ask yourself, who is Kampala?

Administratively, when you go to Nalufenya, they will not tell you that so and so is the DPC or OC station. There is no hierarchy. Whoever goes to Nalufenya must confess and say I committed the crime. Accessibility itself is not only limited to lawyers but also next of kin, the parents and public.

The other day, Hon Dede was arrested and taken to Nalufenya but the accessibility by the lawyers and parents was a challenge; so, it is not just limited to hardcore suspects but one of us who was taken there. Some people are even tortured at Nalufenya to death. On 16th June, 2014, one Mususula Saleh, a younger brother to Jeema President Asuman Basalirwa was arrested and taken to Nalufenya.

He was tortured to death and three days later, Asuman was called to go and pick the body from the mortuary in Jinja. He picked the body and [burried it]. Two days later they complained to the IGP, who ordered that the body is exhumed and a postmortem done.

The postmortem was done but since then, nothing has happened. Since Nalufenya cannot be accessed, we cannot get the administrators by name and contact. Why don't we recommend that it is closed because a normal police station must have an administration?

Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East): We've heard this afternoon a series of lamentations regarding aspects of torture, abductions and brutality by those supposed to protect us. What is even strange is the revelation by Hon Kivumbi that the committee of Defence informed the minister that we still have safe houses, an act which Ugandans believed has since long gone.

Madam Speaker, I wanted to request you and indulge this House that I move a motion without notice orally, under our Rules of Procedure, particularly Rule 50 sub rule 1 (b) that this being a matter of national importance, on matters of torture, I am the person who brought the private member's bill which was passed into an Act against torture; on matters of abduction of children, be subjected to a select committee of this august House and comes up with proper recommendations which may encompass and capture all aspects that we will need to address in matters to do with police in this country.

If we leave it to the minister to come up with a statement without us going to the root of the matter, we shall not have solved the problem. Otherwise, I am seeing a reincarnation of the dreaded State Research Bureau of the 1970s under this current regime of the police led by Gen Kayihura.

Kadaga: I will reflect on it and give my ruling at the end of this sitting.

Police on guard outside Nalufenya detention facility