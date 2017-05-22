Uganda: SIM Cards - Why Tumwebaze Defied Kadaga

At the end of Friday's special sitting of parliament that eulogized the fallen Boniface Byanyima, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga made a bold announcement, likely to strain further her already fragile relationship with the executive.

Kadaga waited for Byanyima's body to be wheeled out of parliament and then delivered the statement that shocked ministers. She accused the minister for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Frank Tumwebaze (Kibaale East), of contempt of parliament and ordered that he appears before the Rules and Privileges committee for disciplinary action.

Kadaga's anger stemmed from a statement Tumwebaze issued, insisting that holders of un-revalidated Sim cards would be switched off at midnight on May 19 despite a parliamentary resolution urging an extension not exceeding one year.

Parliament on May 18 adopted a motion urging government to extend the deadline for revalidation of Sim cards for not more than one year.

"I am shocked to learn that the minister for ICT, Hon Frank Kagyigyi Tumwebaze, MP for Kibaale East county, Kamwenge district, in total disregard, disrespect and disdain of this House's resolution has insisted that unregistered Sim cards will be disconnected," Kadaga told the House.

"This is an affront to the people's representatives and the country and it is unacceptable and cannot go unchallenged," the NRM second national vice chairperson told the ululating MPs.

Citing Rule 211 of the parliamentary Rules of Procedure, Kadaga asked the Rules and Privileges committee to investigate the ICT minister's conduct.

"We cannot accept this disregard of the people's voices, their challenges and problems. It is a high level of arrogance," Kadaga said.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda stood up to defend his minister but a charged Kadaga did not give him a chance. She immediately adjourned the House.

GOVERNMENT POSITION

Tumwebaze had not replied our e-mail requests for comment by the time we went to press. However, outside the chamber, Rugunda told The Observer that what Tumwebaze said in his press statement of Friday, May 19 was a government position.

"That was a government position and the minister for ICT will be making a statement to the House on Tuesday [today] to set the record straight," Rugunda said.

Tumwebaze's statement indicated that un-revalidated Sim cards will not be used to receive or make voice calls but the mobile money network will remain operational. This, he said, was after an appeal by the public on possible loss of money if the mobile money services were switched off too.

"We will allow a transition period for mobile money users so as to avoid the loss of money by individuals but it will only be for the money to be removed, and no deposits will be allowed," Tumwebaze said. He further said that switching off un-revalidated Sim cards was meant to lock out criminal elements that have exploited that loophole to communicate and kill people.

It is understood that the decision to switch off the unregistered Sim cards was reached at a government meeting convened by Rugunda at his office behind the Parliamentary buildings on Friday morning.

The meeting was attended by Tumwebaze, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa and others from the ministries of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Internal Affairs and Security as well as officials from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), among other relevant government agencies and ministries.

During the meeting, according to a source privy to the details, government considered the number of verified mobile phone subscribers vis-à-vis that of unregistered before taking the decision to switch off the un-validated cards that failed to beat the deadline.

According to statistics presented by UCC, as of Friday, 16.9 million subscribers had been verified, which represents about 92 per cent of the active Sim cards in the country.

"In a situation where we believe that criminals are using unregistered Sim cards to commit crime, and you have the majority of the subscribers already registered, what do you do? What if the criminals are part of that group that is yet to register their Sim cards? These are some of the factors that we looked at and took a decision to switch off unregistered cards," the source said.

According to Nankabirwa, Rugunda called the Friday meeting after getting a brief on what had transpired in parliament the previous day, and what came out of that meeting is what Tumwebaze communicated to the media.

"He was executing state duties given to him by the president, ministers don't act on their own; they act on behalf of the executive. It is, therefore, wrong for a minister to be held accountable for his actions as an individual," she said.

According to Nankabirwa, Kadaga's tough stance against Tumwebaze was because she "was not brought on the same page with what the executive did [on Friday] morning."

But Kadaga insisted that there was an opportunity for cabinet to ask parliament to revisit the resolution.

"The executive had the opportunity to present their contrary arguments in this House [on Thursday]. This was a substantive motion, it was on the order paper; if the executive had any reservations on this matter, even after the resolution was made, the minister should have had the courtesy of coming and presenting a statement to this House on its objection to the resolution made," Kadaga said.

She later told journalists that she was sending Tumwebaze to the Rules and Privileges committee in his capacity as MP for acting in contempt of parliament. And while the Kamwenge district NRM chairman is likely to get government's backing, Kadaga may invoke Rule 101 (6) of the Rules of Procedure, which penalises MPs for missing 15 consecutive sittings of parliament.

She alluded to this possibility during her communication to MPs on Friday. She said, "You must be aware that Hon Tumwebaze is not a regular attendant of this House. Indeed, ever since the issue of registration [of Sim cards] started, he had not had the courtesy to come and brief the House. He has not understood... he has not even given himself time to hear the difficulties people are going through, through their representatives."

CENSURE MOTION

Nankabirwa prayed for better working relations between parliament and the executive, saying each of these arms of government needs the other. But some MPs may not take Nankabirwa's plea as they are already working on a motion to censor Tumwebaze.

"What he committed is a case of contempt of parliament [and] an abuse of people's power. If parliament resolved that you extend [the deadline]... then you go on and act against a resolution of parliament, it is better that we censure you," shadow Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East) said.

Sseggona said they were in the initial stages of drafting the censure motion.