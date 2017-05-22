Outspoken Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general, Raymond Majongwe has launched at withering attack at "political maggots" in MDC-T who should forget about becoming the country's next leaders.

Speaking during a panel discussion in Harare on Friday, Majongwe further predicted another thumping victory for President Robert Mugabe in 2018.

"Mugabe will run this country, whether you like it or not because of naivety and ideological bankruptcy that characterises the people of this generation.

"Those that call themselves political parties and the masters of pretence and political maggots in this country," he said, adding that he was making personal opinions.

Majongwe ruled out chances of a united opposition upstaging Zanu PF in next year's elections, further describing them as "too narrow, too naive" and totally ignorant of their common rival, Zanu PF.

He said the opposition was still in denial that their hopes of becoming the next occupants of Zimbabwe's State house were a fallacy.

"It's not an easy journey," he said, "Mugabe was (Nelson) Mandela before Mandela.

"Mugabe becomes a hero not only in this country. When we said long live President...he is refusing to die now because we gave him the mandate."

Majongwe was immediately challenged by some members of the majority civil society gallery who were infuriated by his Mugabe praising antics while not proffering his own solutions to the crisis.

This sparked heated exchanges which saw the fiery teachers union leader at one time shouting a "f**k you" to one of the audience members.

War veterans' national chair and co-panelist, Chris Mutsvangwa was all over himself with laughter as Majongwe openly clashed with his civil society allies.

Mutsvangwa even had the pleasure of apologising on behalf of his co-panelist who had evidently touched raw nerves.

But Majongwe vowed he was not going to be pushed into praising a blunder-prone opposition that has a penchant for shooting itself in the foot as happened in the last elections when a top party politician threatened army generals with prosecution if the opposition ascended to power.

He went on to chastise his former opposition allies for allegedly pinning victory hopes in President Mugabe's failing health and advanced age while the veteran leader had all his re-election tactics firmly in place.

Majongwe likened Zimbabwe's successive polls to a competition between a Zanu PF which prepares for a rugby match while making it's opponents believe the impending clash was football.

When battle comes, he said, Zanu PF ambushes it's opponents with a line-up of 15 players who would be putting on iron studs and thick jerseys who quickly wrestle their opponents to the ground.

Majongwe said the opposition was too fixated with creating social media caricatures of a senile Mugabe and forgetting to galvanise support around its own leadership ambitions.

"The next party that is going to replace Zanu has not yet been formed. The leaders have not come to the party," Majongwe said.

"...Here is a group that is talking about a coalition. To do what? Coalition with who?

"...Many of us cannot compete against that 94 year-old man (Mugabe). And it's unfortunate, I have to say it that 2018, Mugabe is winning with a bigger margin because the people we have in this country don't want to be told the truth...change does not come by accident."

"...Zanu will not be defeated by pretenders. Zanu will not be defeated by people who fail to understand that to beat Zanu, you have to understand them."

Majongwe further warned the opposition against becoming too cosy with a group of war veterans who have since fallen out with President Mugabe while pushing for a VP Emmerson Mnangagwa take-over.

"These war veterans are Zanu PF; born and bred. They will never run away from their party.

"So don't associate with them if you think you are going to make them part and parcel of your victory against Zanu PF. They are fighting for a better Zanu PF. Not for a better Zimbabwe," he said.

It is not the first time Majongwe has broken his own tradition by praising Mugabe.

In 2013, he angered the opposition by claiming President Mugabe's highly disputed victory was above board.