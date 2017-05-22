22 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Nigeria: I Love Nigerian Jollof but Also Enjoy Ghanaian Jollof - Wizkid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid.
By Alex Ohene

One would think when Nigerian superstar Wizkid was asked to choose between Ghana jollof and Nigeria Jollof, he would automatically go for the latter because of patriotism.

However, just like a seasoned diplomat, the Come Closer hitmaker who considers Ghana his second home said to host of BBB radio 1 xtra show, Ace that he is all for Naija jollof but also cannot deny his unforgettable experience with Ghana jollof.

"I love naija jollof 100% but when I'm in New York or when I go to Ghana, My friend's wife she makes this crazy Ghana jollof with some goat meat. It's bad! So I love Ghana jollof and I love Ghana jollof," Wizkid confessed.

The jollof wars between Ghana and Nigeria has been on for years now even making it to major news networks like CNN and The Guardian.

Nigeria

Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos Announced

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.