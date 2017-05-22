Nigeria: I Love Nigerian Jollof but Also Enjoy Ghanaian Jollof - Wizkid

One would think when Nigerian superstar Wizkid was asked to choose between Ghana jollof and Nigeria Jollof, he would automatically go for the latter because of patriotism.

However, just like a seasoned diplomat, the Come Closer hitmaker who considers Ghana his second home said to host of BBB radio 1 xtra show, Ace that he is all for Naija jollof but also cannot deny his unforgettable experience with Ghana jollof.

"I love naija jollof 100% but when I'm in New York or when I go to Ghana, My friend's wife she makes this crazy Ghana jollof with some goat meat. It's bad! So I love Ghana jollof and I love Ghana jollof," Wizkid confessed.

The jollof wars between Ghana and Nigeria has been on for years now even making it to major news networks like CNN and The Guardian.