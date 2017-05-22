21 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: THRDC Condemns Excessive Use of Force By Police

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has on Sunday condemned the arrest of Arusha Mayor, several journalists and religious leaders when they were about to submit condolences to the families of the Lucky Vicent bus crash victims.

A statement signed by THRDC national coordinator, Onesmo Olengurumwa, said the recent event constituted growing incidents of excessive use of force by police officers while on duty which violated both national and international laws.

"THRDC strongly condemns illegal and unjustified acts of the Police Officers as they are totally against human rights as provided for under Articles 18 and 20 of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of assembly and expression respectively" reads the statement in part.

Also, THRDC condemned similar incidents extended to former cabinet ministers who found themselves in confrontation with the police in different events.

Therefore, THDRC called upon the Police to discharge their duties in accordance with the law in order for the law to protect them. Also, government leaders particularly Regional Commissioners and District Commissioners should conduct their day to day activities for the wider interest of the nation and not concentrating on political agendas which negatively impact the country.

"For their part, incumbent and retired leaders must understand that no one is above the law and whenever found committing or alleged to have committed an offence, then the law should take its own cause. Also, stern measures should be taken against the police officers who violated the law and human rights of suspected persons during the past events,". Reads the statement.

The Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs should address and condemn acts of human rights violation by the police and that regular training to police officers on how best they can execute their duties without violating the law should be offered to avert future consequences.

