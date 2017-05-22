22 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: One Stabbed As Violence Rocks Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF members clash at the party's offices.

Zanu-PF youth Bulawayo provincial chairperson Anna Mokgokhloa and Bulawayo central district chairperson Magura Charumbira were Sunday afternoon among the injured when the ruling party members clashed at the party's offices.

Charumbira was stabbed in the head and face in a clash which occurred during the party's provincial co-ordinating committee meeting at Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davis Hall.

Reports said the fight which led to the stabbing of Charumbira broke out after a group of party supporters opposed to Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere stormed the meeting chaired by provincial leader, Dennis Ndlovu and disrupted it, arguing it was unsanctioned.

That was after the war veterans and youths had laid a six hour siege at the provincial party HQ as the senior party members where holed up there. Riot police were called in but that did not stop the violence from occurring.

Central Committee member Butholoezwe Ngwenya and Youth League members Cosmas Ncube and Maqhawe Sibanda were arrested as a result of the violence.

Reports said rioters were also demanding the reconstitution of the party's provincial executive, following the resignation of some provincial youth executives.

According to Ndlovu, the meeting had been called by acting President Phelekezela Mphoko.

