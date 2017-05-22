Tanzania: Civil Society Coalition Strives for Presenting Budget Views in Parliament

Dodoma — A coalition of civil society organizations is pushing for changes in Parliamentary Standing Orders to allow them to present their views on budgets in the National Assembly.

It is known that currently, CSOs have a minimal influence on the budget making process through lobbying the opposition and parliamentary committees. However, according to the Oxfam Tanzania Campaign Coordinator for Food and Climate, Ms Nuria Mshare, politicians usually filter their proposals and go with what suits them.

"When we submit our views to Parliamentary Committees or to the opposition spokespeople, they usually pick bits and pieces that go in line with their interests. Sometimes, it is discouraging to see our opinion reduced to political footnotes," she said.

Ms Mshare said this during a seminar with MPs organized by Oxfam on Saturday to scrutinize the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries budgetary estimates tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Now the CSO's under their umbrella organization, Forum for Climate Change (Forum CC), wants the House Standing Orders to be amended and allowed them in. Forum CC Programme Manager Fazal Issa said CSOs should be allowed to participate and make official presentations in international conferences alongside government delegates.

"We want to make our engagement with the government and Parliament in budget making process officially. We would like to table our proposals in the House. That way our views will have a resounding impact rather than the current situation," he said.

The seminar also touched on ways of making agriculture budget gender sensitive and help small scale farmers making profit.

"Agriculture contributes for more than 65 per cent of direct employment to our people, most of them women, the government and the CSOs should continue helping them to get access to agriculture inputs and credit to boost their farming," said Mr Issa.