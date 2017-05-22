22 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eko Disco Announces 5-Day Power Outage in Lagos

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday announced five days power outage in the city.

EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement that the outage would affect Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island from Wednesday to Sunday.

Idemudia said that the outage was to enable maintenance crew from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) address technical and maintenance issues at Alagbon transmission station.

"We want to inform our esteem customers that from Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28, there will be an outage within Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island.

"This is to enable TCN maintenance crew resolve some technical issues within Alagbon transmission stations," EKEDC said.

The EKEDC spokesman said that the company highly regretted any inconveniences caused by the five-day outage.

He promised that supply would be restored to the affected areas as soon as the maintenance was successfully completed.

