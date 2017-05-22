Tanzania: PPF Hands Over Medical Equipment Worth Sh99.9 Million

Dar es Salaam — The Parastatal Pensions Fund (PPF) has handed over medical equipment worth Sh99.9 million to regional hospitals and health centres in the country.

The donations are in line with their activities of giving back the income earned to the community.

According to a statement by the PPF Public Relations Manager, Ms Lulu Mengele, the latter on Sunday handed over medical equipment worth Sh6,077,800 to the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Health) in the President's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Zainab Chaula.

Dr Chaula in turn handed over the equipment to Morogoro Regional Hospital through Morogoro Municipal Council Mayor Paschal Kiyanga, who represented the Regional Commissioner.

Ms Mengele said the regional hospital was the second from among 16 hospitals and health centres which would benefit from the donation of health equipment as guided by Tamisemi.

"We have donated two labor and delivery beds, five hospital beds with five mattresses, 55 bed sheets, and sheeting rubber Macintosh with water proof covers," she said.

Besides providing various benefits and schemes, she said PPF was providing maternity benefit to a female member who enjoyed Sh1 million on the birth of a child.

Dr Chaula said that the donations had come at the right time to help reduce challenges facing the sector.