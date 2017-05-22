Tanzania: 3 Students Aim Higher in Kiswahili Promotion

Dar es Salaam — Language is a major medium of communication among people, but it is rarely viewed as a means to attain an industrialisation agenda.

Realising this fact, three University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) students have come up with the idea of using Kiswahili to contribute towards the realisation of the industrialisation dream by 2020.

Spoken by nearly 120 million people, Kiswahili is growing rapidly.

The third-year Kiswahili students at the UDSM Institute of Kiswahili Studies (IKS) have developed their website, Makavazi.com, to simplify access of knowledge in the language.

Although various people have developed Kiswahili websites, theirs is different as it intends to contribute towards the attainment of the industrialisation goal.

A Makavazi.com co-founder, Jacob Maganga, told The Citizen that early this year IKS called on students to develop ideas on industrialisation and middle-income economy in Tanzania that would be presented during the Third UDSM Research Week that was held here recently.

Maganga said the competition began at the institute level and their idea was No. 1 and therefore fit for presentation in the Research Week which brought together over 70 researchers from UDSM and its colleges and schools.

Since it started operating last month, the website, developed by Maganga, Abdulrazack Twaha and Idrisa Mzamir, has made 15 agriculture, health, livestock and law books available in Kiswahili.

The Web belongs to students and when they graduate they will expand the project.

The major challenge is how to manage time as they are also supposed to attend lectures and do other university activities.

"Since our intention is to show the public that Kiswahili can contribute immensely towards the realisation of the industrialisation dream we sacrificed some of lectures and used the time to develop the website as we were given a month to finish it," Maganga said.

"All of us are students and we don't have jobs. We spent our pocket money and asked our parents to support us to achieve the goal. We also thank the university for its support."

Currently the information is available free of charge.

Later ebooks will be available even through mobiles phones on subscription.

"One mobile operator has told us to have a taxpayer's identification number, or TIN. We are in a process of opening an office so as we can get the TIN from the Tanzania Revenue Authority."

Maganga is encouraged that during the Research Week, visitors at their pavilion were interested in the website and some publishers wanted to know how their textbooks could be in the website.

"Also I received a number of calls from visitors on our Web who wanted to know how their books could be on the Web. So the response is very positive and hopefully soon we will begin negotiating with them."

The three students also use social media to advertise their website.

According to Twaha, they will expand their content to add English books, sell videos such as those of Bongo Movies.

"We want to be different from other Kiswahili websites." For a start, five people will be employed to do the work. Later, more of them will be hired. "We want to employ our fellow graduates," said Twaha.

Book prices will be low to enable as many people to get knowledge. "For example, a farmer who wants to improve production, but does not know English, he or she can gain knowledge through us. Kiswahili will become a cog in the industrialisation process as operators of small and medium-sized enterprises can access books on best ways of managing their businesses. Farmers can get knowledge on quality seeds to increase yields," he said.