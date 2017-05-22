Tanzania: Travel - Kondoa Has Lost None of Its Charm

analysis

As Central Tanzania strives to add international tourists a big conservation concept has been brewing in the Kondoa boundaries, which could make the area one of Tanzania's tourist hot spots

Visitors can drive in from Dodoma, Tanzania's capital city nearly 150 kms away or from Babati in Manyara region a distance of 105 kms. The historic town of Kondoa is now connected by tarmac roads, making visits relatively easy and enjoyable.

Kondoa is a fascinating town of contrasts - a unique blend of old and new, ideally located on a hilly area. It lies between fertile farmlands and the forest reserve which is home to indigenous and exotic tree species. There are also small wild animals such as dik dik, velvet monkeys and so on.

The forest reserve has natural spring water in which its water is cold during the day and warm at night. It is also an ideal forest for birdwatching. A hundred plus bird species are resident here.

Kondoa is a favourite tourist destination long known and popular for its ancient rock paintings. And, from the best time of all year to visit, to the most affordable trips and budget friendly destination.

At its heart, the conservation concept is being supported by the Kondoa Irangi cultural tourism enterprise, and implemented by the local communities.

The local communities are being sensitised through primary and secondary schools to protect the rock paintings in the quest of attracting more tourists in their area.

Local communities have known about the rock paintings for decades, but only recently have they been brought to the attention of protecting them, far from being vandalized

Awareness campaigns are also focusing on environmental conservation in which schools are being supplied with tree seeds to plant in different areas.

And from tourism, Moshi Changai the coordinator for cultural tourism, says, local communities are the beneficiary from several tourist supported projects. Moshi is a native who has spent a great deal of time in Kondoa since his childhood

A water catchment borehole was constructed in 2008 is fitted with solar-powered pumps through a tourist initiative in Cheku village, Paranga ward. It is now helping a population of over 4000 villagers.

A Canadian tourist, Ms Lara Kroeker, according to Moshi, canvassed for funds from friends in Vancouver BC Canada to sponsor the whole project fully. Another water project in Iyoli village is now in its final preparatory stages with the geophysical underground water supply survey completed. It is set to be implemented this July ready for water distribution in August 2017.

And a local honey project is being implemented by the communities with beehives provided by tourist sponsors.

There is also an ongoing women collective group's project being supported by the cultural tourism village development fund.

On this day, together with International tourists Moshi took us to see the baobab tree which was used by the Germans during the colonial times in 1891 to hang locals, who had committed serious offences.

The Germans, according to Moshi, found the Arab traders in Kondoa, and it was a conduit route for Arab traders in the 18th century.

Kondoa was a stop over for Arab traders who transported ivory and slaves collected from parts of the mainland.

The local chief in the area, Chief Kimolo whose grand grandchildren are still living in the area, was friendly to the Arab traders. The traders brought spices, clothing's are other items for exchange with ivory and slaves.

The Arab having established themselves in Kondoa introduced Muslim religion and a big mosque was built. A visit to Kondoa CBD is not complete without visiting this iconic mosque, which now serves as the district police administration block.

From Kondoa we drove off town nearly 20 kms to Kolo village, home to the ancient rock painting. This village is a stupendous timeless place virtually untouched by modernity. The Kolo rock painting is found in over 20 sites within the village and listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Apart from hosting transiting tourists, locals here live the past millennium lifestyle. They till the fertile land growing maize, sunflower, millet, groundnuts and more.

To kick-start our visit in Kolo we were invited for lunch - a local food menu. Moshi said women's groups in villages have been trained to cook local food which is served to tourists. The food was sumptuous, providing a local experience in the vast culinary menus offered in rural Tanzania. The flavours of Manchasa mixer of millet corn with milk, beans served with spinach of cassava leaves were finger licking.

After obtaining the necessary permit from the Department of Antiquities to visit the rock paintings, we set out with Moshi.

Hikers enjoy the tranquillity of the boundless empty spaces to discover the rock paintings sites through a vast wilderness and other spectacular treasures this expansive area holds.