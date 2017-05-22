Tanzania: Environmental Destruction Had Now Reached an Alarming State, Says Makamba

Sumbawanga — Environmental destruction had now reached an alarming state in the country as every Tanzanian is using one cubic meter of firewood or logs for only fire, which is equivalent to over 50 million cubic meters per year.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Vice-President's Office (Environment), Mr Ngosi Mwihava, said this on Sunday, on behalf of the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Environment), Mr January Makamba, at the launch of a project known as Jumuiko la Pamoja , Suluhisho la Pamoja (Jupasupa) in Sumbawanga.

The project is run jointly between the Government of The Netherlands, the World Wildlife (WWF NL) and Kaengesa Environmental Conservation Society (Kaeso) of Rukwa Region.

The minister said the ever-increasing economic activities in Rukwa and Katavi regions have been singled out as one of the challenges facing environmental conservation and management in the regions.

According to Mr Makamba, the economic activities are in the areas of agriculture, livestock, fisheries, mining, infrastructural improvement and huge investment, a situation that needs extra carefulness about the environmental conservation and management.

He said extra carefulness was needed because all livestock keepers were banking on ecological systems.

"If we destroy forests and carry out destructive activities in catchment areas and near sources of water, rivers, swamps, lakes and spring water, then those resources including rivers that historically pour water the whole year will dry up.

According to the minister, the high speed of tree falling in the country is estimated to reach 372,000 acres per year. He said the ignorance of the environmental conservation was tantamount to disrespecting God.

He added that the major obligations of the human being was to rule all other creatures and not to destroy the environment, which is bad governance.

The Kaeso Chief Executive, Ozem Chapita, said the project would be implemented in Rukwa and Katavi regions as the aim was to ensure that there were sustainable water source management and conservation of natural resources.

According to Chapita, this also included friendly environmental investment and making more efforts in confronting the effects of the climate change.