Tanzania: Home Affairs Raises More Questions in Surprise Kibiti Visit

Dar Ex Salaam — Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has on Sunday told Coast Region's Defence and Security Committee that there is a mind game in the ongoing killings of CCM leaders in the region.

Mr Nchemba, who made an impromptu visit to some villages of the region that have seen escalated killings of CCM cadres, said when someone assessed what was happening in Rufiji, an unanswered question remained why CCM leaders were targeted.

"How can an outsider know that someone serves at a certain capacity within CCM without involvement of the local? How come these killings are related to one's political party?" he questioned.

"Why chances for one to be killed become higher when he is a CCM cadre and others become safe in other political parties? What is the relationship between killers and other political parties?" he asked, insisting that the killings are surrounded by mind games.