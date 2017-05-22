East Africa: Well Done Tanzania to Ban Donkey Slaughter

column

An old adage goes, "It is better later than never," and Tanzania has finally joined the world's appeal to ban the slaughtering and trading of donkeys, whose population is now at 500,000 after no check was in place, allowing rapid distinction.

There has been calls by a British-based organisation campaigning for the dear life of donkeys known as The Donkey Sanctuary, which claim that there is a threat of over 10 million donkeys in the world to disappear if the current trade of their slaughter is not controlled.

Donkey price products selling the zones of over $300 per kilogramme, it makes the donkey business very lucrative and hence threatening donkeys' existence.

The source of this concern is the increased economic might of China leading to exploit all possibilities to enrich themselves through as many means as possible and we have a list of legal and illegal activities associated with China's drive for wealth creation.

The Chinese have an old tradition, which for centuries has been the preserve of royalties and emperors and that is "ejiao" products from donkey skins, while donkey meat is a rarity only afforded by the rich in expensive and exotic Chinese restaurants.

What is an "ejiao" product? Ejiao products or donkey skin gelatin are those, whose claimed health benefits include anti-ageing products, those, which enhance libido and a reduction of reproductive organ diseases in women and scientific studies to prove the same.

Though the donkey business has been down scale in the 1950s, when first open Chinese industries were established, now when technology and new innovations have been up-scaled the production of ejao materials have led to a huge need for raw materials - donkeys. With the then biggest population of donkeys in Africa at 7.4 million, the Chinese established a slaughter house in Ethiopia although there is divided opinion. In Kenya, a Chinese company also established a $2.7 million slaughter house, while in Nigeria a sharp rise on donkey transportation has been recorded standing at 80,000 in 2016 compared to 27,000 the previous year.

In general, donkey trade to China has increased from 2.1 per cent in the 1980s to 25 per cent by 2010 with the current world donkey population standing around 43 million and within China itself donkey population has forced down trend since the 1990s.

An interest in donkey business was first noticed in Singida Region a few years ago, where a slaughter house was established with government permission only to be raise eye brows when there was problem with waste disposal and unhygienic carcass disposal. I am not aware if it was finally closed before this latest government stand.

Tanzanians should join hands to fight against this trade, which not only affects the donkey population, but also denies rural based communities, especially in far off and arid areas, whose use of donkeys is most crucial for survival. Tanzania can once again live up on this I believe.

Following and owning up the ban is the task for all of us. Donkeys should remain in our communities - they belong there.