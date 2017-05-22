21 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Casualties of Karatu Bus Accident to Receive U.S.$5000 Each

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The government has said it will disburse at least 20,000 US dollars (equivalent to Sh44, 720,000) to the families of the casualties of a bus accident that involved pupils of Lucky Vincent School in Arusha and a team of local specialists who have escorted them to the US for treatment.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo, indicated that 15,000 US dollars (equivalent to Sh33,540,000) would be given to three families of the casualties while the doctor and a nurse would each receive 2,500 US dollars (equivalent to Sh11,180,000).

This follows reports that the government until Friday was remained with Sh67, 993,885 as part of contributions given by the government and various stakeholders in the country in a bid to console the victims and their families following the school bus accident.

