The Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA) physical planning directorate has proposed 21 new taxes as well as hiking taxes on 23 existing items in a bid to fetch more revenue for the authority.

The new proposed tax schedule was presented to the KCCA council meeting on Thursday in Entebbe and sent to physical planning standing committee chaired by Rubaga North councilor, Abubakar Kawalya for review.

KCCA physical planning director, Moses Atwine explains that "there are many potential revenue sources that have not been tapped into by KCCA because their levy is not legally provided for."

He says the current development fees and other fees being charged are far below the minimum for the city standards because of inflation that has occurred from the time they were set up in 1990s yet the cost of required city services keeps increasing.

In total, KCCA is seeking to slap or increase tax on 44 items. 21 of these items are new taxes, while 23 are items whose tax is being increased.

For instance, some of the new taxes being introduced include a Shs 50,000 fee on request to cut a tree within a private property, Shs 2,000,000 express permit for illegal construction, a Shs 500,000 per square metre fee for cutting through road pavement for installation of utility lines, and Shs 100,000 excavation and grading permit among others.

Items proposed for tax hike include; parking yards permit from Shs 100,000 to Shs 500,000 per year, demolition permit from Shs 50,000 to Shs 500,000, hoarding permit from Shs 100,000 to Shs 250,000 among others. The taxes will be implemented immediately if passed the council.

The new tax fees proposals comes amidst budgetary cuts. For instance, KCCA budget for the coming financial year has been pegged at Shs 337.39bn from Shs 561.33bn during 2016/17 budget representing a Shs 224 billion reduction in budgetary allocation.

The reduction is as result of decline in external financing that the authority has been able to solicit from bilateral and multilateral funders. For instance, KCCA received Shs 280.8 billion from external financiers during 2016/17 financier year, largely for Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP) phase two funded by the World Bank. But in the 2017/18 budget, the authority will only receive Shs 31.79bn from external financiers.

For financial year 2017/18, Shs 118.98 billion has been allocated to works and road infrastructure improvement sector. A total of Shs 64.9 billion will come from central government, Shs 20 billion will be from Uganda Road Fund, Shs 31.79 billion will come from external funding and Shs 2.2 billion from local generated revenue.

